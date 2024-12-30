Author Dennis Hunt’s New Book, "Teach the Children," is a Powerful Call to Action Revealing How Churches Can Rebuild Their Congregation Through Youth Outreach
Recent release “Teach the Children” from Covenant Books author Dennis Hunt is a fascinating wake-up call that explores the dire situation churches have found themselves in after losing members over the past few years. Recognizing this as a result of children no longer learning about God, Hunt offers ways in which children can be taught everything about their Lord and Saviour.
East Alton, IL, December 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dennis Hunt, a loving husband of over sixty years who holds a degree in structural steel engineering from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, has completed his new book, “Teach the Children”: a stirring look at the current state of the Church’s declining membership, and how this can be remedied through teaching children about God and unending love.
“The churches of today are losing members,” writes Hunt. “The children are not hearing about God and salvation. It is obvious that the needs of the church are not being met.
“This book centers on teaching children. God is still in charge, and He will finish what He started. One thing God demands is this: ‘a name in the Book of Life.’ Who will teach the children?
“Imagine a group of children sitting at the feet of Jesus. He tells them of the life they may receive. Singing children, smiling children, and happy children are feeling the joy that Christ offers.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dennis Hunt’s new book is a profound look at the ways in which younger generations can be introduced to God’s glory, helping to lead them back to the Church in order to build a stronger congregation that will last for years.
Enlightening and thought-provoking, “Teach the Children” is a vital tool for anyone seeking answers to the issue of declining church membership, and how to make Christ a prominent role in the lives of anyone willing to listen to his teachings.
Readers can purchase “Teach the Children” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“The churches of today are losing members,” writes Hunt. “The children are not hearing about God and salvation. It is obvious that the needs of the church are not being met.
“This book centers on teaching children. God is still in charge, and He will finish what He started. One thing God demands is this: ‘a name in the Book of Life.’ Who will teach the children?
“Imagine a group of children sitting at the feet of Jesus. He tells them of the life they may receive. Singing children, smiling children, and happy children are feeling the joy that Christ offers.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dennis Hunt’s new book is a profound look at the ways in which younger generations can be introduced to God’s glory, helping to lead them back to the Church in order to build a stronger congregation that will last for years.
Enlightening and thought-provoking, “Teach the Children” is a vital tool for anyone seeking answers to the issue of declining church membership, and how to make Christ a prominent role in the lives of anyone willing to listen to his teachings.
Readers can purchase “Teach the Children” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories