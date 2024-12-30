Author Dennis Hunt’s New Book, "Teach the Children," is a Powerful Call to Action Revealing How Churches Can Rebuild Their Congregation Through Youth Outreach

Recent release “Teach the Children” from Covenant Books author Dennis Hunt is a fascinating wake-up call that explores the dire situation churches have found themselves in after losing members over the past few years. Recognizing this as a result of children no longer learning about God, Hunt offers ways in which children can be taught everything about their Lord and Saviour.