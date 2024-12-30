Authors Rhonda S. Fenske and Bobbie F. Whitaker’s New Book, "Through the Eyes of My Mother and Me," Explores the Lord’s Salvation for Life’s Difficult Moments

Recent release “Through the Eyes of My Mother and Me” from Covenant Books authors Rhonda S. Fenske and Bobbie F. Whitaker is the powerful true story of Rhonda’s battle with a rare cholestatic liver disease called Alagille syndrome, and how the sovereignty of the Lord saw her and her mother through it all.