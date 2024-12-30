Authors Rhonda S. Fenske and Bobbie F. Whitaker’s New Book, "Through the Eyes of My Mother and Me," Explores the Lord’s Salvation for Life’s Difficult Moments
Recent release “Through the Eyes of My Mother and Me” from Covenant Books authors Rhonda S. Fenske and Bobbie F. Whitaker is the powerful true story of Rhonda’s battle with a rare cholestatic liver disease called Alagille syndrome, and how the sovereignty of the Lord saw her and her mother through it all.
Uniontown, OH, December 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rhonda S. Fenske, who has dedicated her life to serving the Lord, and Bobbie F. Whitaker, Rhonda’s mother who has devoted her life to raising her children, have completed their new book, “Through the Eyes of My Mother and Me”: a compelling true account of how the authors manage to overcome insurmountable odds when Rhonda faced a rare liver disease, and how the Lord carried them through their most difficult moments.
“The story is about me, how I grew up living with a rare cholestatic liver disease, and all the obstacles my mother and I faced throughout this journey,” writes Rhonda. “It is especially important to me that I share my story because I want to let those who are going through a trial such as mine know that they are not alone.
“As you venture through my story, you will see that the Lord carries my mother and me throughout these trying times and see how He strategically places people in our path.
“It is the sovereignty of the Lord that helps us get through. It is my hope for those who are going through any health issues that they too can have the sovereignty of the Lord to help them and can use these times to also draw closer to having a personal relationship with Him.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rhonda S. Fenske and Bobbie F. Whitaker’s new book is a heartfelt and emotionally stirring look at the incredible saving grace available to those who place their trust and faith in the Lord to carry them through whatever trials await them. Deeply personal and candid, “Through the Eyes of My Mother and Me” will help encourage readers to turn towards God, knowing He will always be there in times of trouble and hardship.
Readers can purchase “Through the Eyes of My Mother and Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
