Wyland’s Vanilla Vodka from Makers of Blue Shark, Launches for Holidays
Wilmington, NC, December 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The makers of Blue Shark Vodka created a naturally flavored vodka for the holiday season — their first flavored vodka venture.
Wyland’s Vanilla Vodka, created by world-famous ocean and wildlife muralist Wyland, features an original hand-painted label with a polar bear to highlight conservation efforts for this animal species. Wyland has plans for five consecutive years of labels, each featuring a new species to highlight and new, exciting flavors. The 750ml bottle is made with Blue Shark Vodka and infused with pure vanilla sourced and harvested from the Jacima region of Mexico — no artificial flavors.
“It is a deep honor for our family to continue working with such an esteemed and celebrated artist,” said Blue Shark Vodka President Niki Bloomquist. “His work is truly phenomenal, and we think his artistic style has made a great pairing with our brand mission, and on our bottles over the past few years. We are thrilled to launch Wyland’s flavored vodka line.”
Wyland will continue to collaborate with The Bloomquist family and their parent company Daytoon Distributors for a new, upcoming venture: Equalise LLC. A new vodka and beverage line, inspired by Wyland’s diving adventures called Equalise, is in the early stages. The Equalise logo features an artist’s rendering of Calypso.
“My art has always been about conservation,” said Wyland. “I was inspired in the early 1970s by Green Peace, the first Earth Day, and from watching my hero Jacques Cousteau’s ‘Undersea World’ television series. I was simply an artist in the right place at the right time in history, and I felt strongly that art could play an important role in bringing attention to environmental issues. There is so much synergy between my art, The Wyland Foundation and Blue Shark Vodka. The Bloomquists have created a clear spirit like the waters we all love to explore, swim, and dive in, with a smooth, clean taste.”
The Story Behind Wyland & Blue Shark Vodka’s Partnership
The Bloomquist family behind Blue Shark Vodka and their parent company, Daytoon Distributors, has a lifelong affinity for ocean conservation and art. At the time of the vodka’s launch in 2019, founder Mark Bloomquist was searching for artists who could partner with the company with the shared goals of conservation and supporting fine art as well.
Mark and Wyland were introduced, and an immediate friendship and natural brand partnership began. Wyland is a world-renowned artist, sculptor and painter known for the landmark Whaling Wall murals series and his conservation programs.
In 2020 and again in 2022, Wyland created limited-edition labels for Blue Shark Vodka with proceeds going to his foundation. Both bottles sold out in weeks and received coveted design medals from the SIP Awards.
About the Wyland Foundation
The Detroit-born artist has been called a “Marine Michelangelo” by USA Today and recognized for his art and conservation efforts both by the United Nations and on the floor of the United States Congress. The Guinness Book of World Records has also recognized Wyland for painting the largest mural ever, covering 116,000 square feet (more than three acres): a giant ocean mural named Planet Ocean, dedicated July 9, 1992, on the Long Beach Arena convention center in Long Beach, CA. In recognition of Earth Day in 2009, he doubled the size of that mural by completing the largest portrait of the earth on the building’s three-acre roof — and in only 24 hours.
In 1993, he founded the non-profit Wyland Foundation as part of his continuing effort to inspire millions of people to take action to ensure clean water and a healthy planet through art, science, and conservation. The Wyland Foundation has partnered with the United Nations for the Wyland World Water Pledge to encourage all seven billion people to be water wise.
Today, the artist is one of the most collected and appreciated artists in the world with artwork in museums, corporate collections, private homes and more than 100 countries.
