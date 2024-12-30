Author Dr.c Millicent Maleka Ivy Edusei’s New Book, “TV Time,” is a Charming Story That Follows a Family Who Must Complete Their Tasks Before Enjoying Television Together
Recent release “TV Time” from Covenant Books author Dr.c Millicent Maleka Ivy Edusei is an engaging story that follows Joe, Jane, and Surge, who eagerly await their nightly time for watching the TV. But as TV time approaches, there is still work to be done that each of the children must finish or else they’ll miss their favorite show.
Bronx, NY, December 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr.c Millicent Maleka Ivy Edusei, an educator, nurse, and healthcare business administrator in data science, finance, and healthcare insurance, has completed her new book, “TV Time”: a captivating story of three siblings who are excited for the fast-approaching family TV hour, but must finish their different tasks and assignments beforehand if they hope to watch the television.
Dr.c Millicent Maleka Ivy Edusei holds a bachelor’s degree in Psychological Biomedical Science and in Nursing Home Administration as well as an MBA in Healthcare and Financial Management and a Black Belt Six Sigma. She is currently pursuing her Doctorate in Healthcare Administration at the University of Phoenix and has completed her training in Clinical Trial Administration. Dr.c Edusei is also training to level up for Research Administration and has made healthcare political changes on individual, national, and international levels. In her spare time, the author loves arts, crafts, movies, music, reading, real estate, spa wellness, and swimming, and is a member of the International Honor Society of Psychology, the International Nurses Association named Honorary Provider of Excellence, and a member of Marquis Who’s Who.
“This book is for children and parents of all ages preparing for their weekly routine prior to the hour of family time at home,” writes Dr.c Edusei. “This book relates to adaptation, management, and time-skill building efforts. The characters in this book all have domestic expectations that allow parental authority to lead youth to utilize time in their domestic life.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr.c Millicent Maleka Ivy Edusei’s new book is an adorable story that will help encourage young readers to better manage their time and learn to work hard in order to enjoy relaxing activities like watching television. With colorful artwork to help bring Dr.c Edusei’s tale to life, “TV Time” is sure to resonate with readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this delightful story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “TV Time” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
