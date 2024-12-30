Author Dr.c Millicent Maleka Ivy Edusei’s New Book, “TV Time,” is a Charming Story That Follows a Family Who Must Complete Their Tasks Before Enjoying Television Together

Recent release “TV Time” from Covenant Books author Dr.c Millicent Maleka Ivy Edusei is an engaging story that follows Joe, Jane, and Surge, who eagerly await their nightly time for watching the TV. But as TV time approaches, there is still work to be done that each of the children must finish or else they’ll miss their favorite show.