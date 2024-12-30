Author Judy Tarvin’s New Book, "Here, Kitty, Kitty: Book Two of the Here Kitty, Kitty Series," is a Charming Series of Short Stories Following the Adventures of Kittens

Recent release “Here, Kitty, Kitty: Book Two of the Here Kitty, Kitty Series” from Covenant Books author Judy Tarvin is a captivating anthology of stories that follows the lives of various kittens. With each entry, Judy weaves an adorable story designed to impart a valuable life lesson for young readers.