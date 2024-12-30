Author Judy Tarvin’s New Book, "Here, Kitty, Kitty: Book Two of the Here Kitty, Kitty Series," is a Charming Series of Short Stories Following the Adventures of Kittens
Recent release “Here, Kitty, Kitty: Book Two of the Here Kitty, Kitty Series” from Covenant Books author Judy Tarvin is a captivating anthology of stories that follows the lives of various kittens. With each entry, Judy weaves an adorable story designed to impart a valuable life lesson for young readers.
Wenatchee, WA, December 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Judy Tarvin, a loving mother and grandmother who has worked as a schoolteacher, a Sunday school teacher, and a camp counselor, has completed her new book, “Here, Kitty, Kitty: Book Two of the Here Kitty, Kitty Series”: an adorable collection that follows the escapades of adventurous kittens, revealing moral lessons with each entry.
“This book of short stories is for the enjoyment of the child who hears or reads each story,” writes Judy. “Some of the cats named in the stories have been a real family cat at one time or another. Family members’ names have been used throughout each story as well. Each story is written to encourage good behavior and identify bad behavior. Hopefully the child will identify these behaviors in their own life and seek to follow the good.
“The moral in each story, backed up by scripture, suggests a good Christian characteristic, such as being a friend, following the rules, obeying parents, not bullying, and being thankful. The last pages of the book contain pictures of the family cats by name as well as pictures of the different types of cats mentioned in the book.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Judy Tarvin’s new book is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on each kitten’s adventure, discovering life lessons along the way. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Judy’s stories to life, “Here, Kitty, Kitty” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “Here, Kitty, Kitty: Book Two of the Here Kitty, Kitty Series” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
