Author Larry McCoy’s New Book, “I Should Have Married My World History Teacher,” is a Hilarious Memoir of the Author’s Youth, Filled with Laughter and Life Lessons
Recent release “I Should Have Married My World History Teacher: Confessions of a Hoosier Class Clown” from Covenant Books author Larry McCoy is an engaging and humorous memoir that recounts the author’s uproarious high school antics, heartfelt family memories, and the whimsical misadventures that defined his youth in Frankfort, Indiana.
Rockville Centre, NY, December 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Larry McCoy, who previously worked in journalism, has completed his new book, “I Should Have Married My World History Teacher: Confessions of a Hoosier Class Clown”: an entertaining account that brings to life the raucous high school years of a boy whose talent for trouble earned him the title of Class Clown in 1955.
Author Larry McCoy is a seasoned journalist who has worked in newsrooms across Chicago, Munich, and New York, known for his humorous essays featured in major publications like “The Wall Street Journal” and “The New York Times.” Growing up in Indiana, he graduated from Indiana University and briefly worked as a disc jockey before transitioning to journalism at United Press International. After retiring from the news business in 2006, he has since authored four books. Currently, McCoy lives on Long Island with his wife, Irene, a fellow writer. A former basketball enthusiast, McCoy still embraces his roots as a kid from Indiana.
From the humorous tale of falling out of his grandmother's moving car to being dubbed a “vandal” by his hometown newspaper, McCoy’s life was a whirlwind of adventure and laughter. Throughout “I Should Have Married My World History Teacher,” readers will chuckle as they follow him through various escapades of his youth and beyond, including his time at Indiana University, where he met his wife of more than sixty years.
“Some of my memories of growing up are lost in a snowstorm in my mind,” writes Mccoy. “Others, especially the ones where I was misbehaving, are pretty darn vivid.
“For the most part, both junior and senior high school in a town of around fifteen thousand were nonstop fun—for me. I was always fooling around, was at home only to eat and sleep, and deserved an A+ for wasting time. At a class reunion years after graduation, a woman asked, ‘Larry McCoy, why did you make eighth grade so difficult for me?’ I didn’t remember a thing about this woman but had no doubt she was telling the truth.”
The author continues, “Although I haven’t lived in Indiana since 1965, all these years later when people ask, ‘Where are you from?’ I always reply, ‘I live in New York, but I’m from Indiana.’ I can’t imagine a better place to grow up in the 1950s than Indiana. Let me try to show you why.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Larry McCoy’s new book perfectly captures the author’s playful spirit and whimsical outlook on life, presenting a heartfelt exploration of family, friendship, and the joys of growing up. Candid and deeply personal, “I Should Have Married My World History Teacher” is a perfect read for anyone who appreciates humor, nostalgia, and the rich tapestry of life experiences.
Readers can purchase “I Should Have Married My World History Teacher: Confessions of a Hoosier Class Clown” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Larry McCoy is a seasoned journalist who has worked in newsrooms across Chicago, Munich, and New York, known for his humorous essays featured in major publications like “The Wall Street Journal” and “The New York Times.” Growing up in Indiana, he graduated from Indiana University and briefly worked as a disc jockey before transitioning to journalism at United Press International. After retiring from the news business in 2006, he has since authored four books. Currently, McCoy lives on Long Island with his wife, Irene, a fellow writer. A former basketball enthusiast, McCoy still embraces his roots as a kid from Indiana.
From the humorous tale of falling out of his grandmother's moving car to being dubbed a “vandal” by his hometown newspaper, McCoy’s life was a whirlwind of adventure and laughter. Throughout “I Should Have Married My World History Teacher,” readers will chuckle as they follow him through various escapades of his youth and beyond, including his time at Indiana University, where he met his wife of more than sixty years.
“Some of my memories of growing up are lost in a snowstorm in my mind,” writes Mccoy. “Others, especially the ones where I was misbehaving, are pretty darn vivid.
“For the most part, both junior and senior high school in a town of around fifteen thousand were nonstop fun—for me. I was always fooling around, was at home only to eat and sleep, and deserved an A+ for wasting time. At a class reunion years after graduation, a woman asked, ‘Larry McCoy, why did you make eighth grade so difficult for me?’ I didn’t remember a thing about this woman but had no doubt she was telling the truth.”
The author continues, “Although I haven’t lived in Indiana since 1965, all these years later when people ask, ‘Where are you from?’ I always reply, ‘I live in New York, but I’m from Indiana.’ I can’t imagine a better place to grow up in the 1950s than Indiana. Let me try to show you why.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Larry McCoy’s new book perfectly captures the author’s playful spirit and whimsical outlook on life, presenting a heartfelt exploration of family, friendship, and the joys of growing up. Candid and deeply personal, “I Should Have Married My World History Teacher” is a perfect read for anyone who appreciates humor, nostalgia, and the rich tapestry of life experiences.
Readers can purchase “I Should Have Married My World History Teacher: Confessions of a Hoosier Class Clown” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories