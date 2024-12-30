Author Larry McCoy’s New Book, “I Should Have Married My World History Teacher,” is a Hilarious Memoir of the Author’s Youth, Filled with Laughter and Life Lessons

Recent release “I Should Have Married My World History Teacher: Confessions of a Hoosier Class Clown” from Covenant Books author Larry McCoy is an engaging and humorous memoir that recounts the author’s uproarious high school antics, heartfelt family memories, and the whimsical misadventures that defined his youth in Frankfort, Indiana.