Author Sarah Lambert Barham’s New Book, "The Adventures of Bob the Beagle: Discovering the True Meaning of Christmas," Follows a Beagle Who Learns the Story of Christmas.
Recent release “The Adventures of Bob the Beagle: Discovering the True Meaning of Christmas” from Covenant Books author Sarah Lambert Barham is a charming tale that follows Bob, a lovable beagle who helps his family decorate for the Christmas holiday. Confused as to what Christmas is, Bob learns all about Jesus’s birth and the importance of this very special day.
Kure Beach, NC, December 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sarah Lambert Barham, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who is currently retired and lives near the beach with her husband, Mike, and their yorkie, Bella, has completed her new book, “The Adventures of Bob the Beagle: Discovering the True Meaning of Christmas”: a captivating story of a beagle who learns about the story behind Christmas and the importance of the Savior’s birth.
“Follow Bob and his adopted family this Christmas season,” writes Barham. “Through yet another amazing adventure as he discovers the true meaning of Christmas as this adventure teaches him God’s love once again through discovery that Jesus was born in a manger on Christmas day! As Bob curls up under the Christmas tree with the beauty of the lights, he is reminded about the real meaning of Christmas, his heart is overjoyed learning how much Jesus really loves us all.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sarah Lambert Barham’s new book is the second book in the author’s “Adventures of Bob the Beagle” series, which she feels very blessed to write as a way of sharing God’s Word through Bob’s adventures.
With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Kathy Fields-Reeves, “The Adventures of Bob the Beagle: Discovering the True Meaning of Christmas” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping them discover that by knowing the love of Jesus Christ, every day can be like Christmas Day.
Readers can purchase “The Adventures of Bob the Beagle: Discovering the True Meaning of Christmas” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
