Author Sarah Lambert Barham’s New Book, "The Adventures of Bob the Beagle: Discovering the True Meaning of Christmas," Follows a Beagle Who Learns the Story of Christmas.

Recent release “The Adventures of Bob the Beagle: Discovering the True Meaning of Christmas” from Covenant Books author Sarah Lambert Barham is a charming tale that follows Bob, a lovable beagle who helps his family decorate for the Christmas holiday. Confused as to what Christmas is, Bob learns all about Jesus’s birth and the importance of this very special day.