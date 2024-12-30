Author Elvira Dillard’s New Book, "Jabs: Things I Can't Say," Follows the Lives of Twin Brothers Who Must Start Over After Moving Right Before Senior Year of High School
Recent release “Jabs: Things I Can't Say” from Page Publishing author Elvira Dillard is a poignant and heartfelt tale that follows Josh and Scott, twin brothers who move away from their home right before senior year of high school. Still devoted to helping others, Josh and Scott befriend a bullied student and help him finally stand up for himself.
Willis, VA, December 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Elvira Dillard has completed her new book, “Jabs: Things I Can't Say”: a stirring tale that follows twin brothers Josh and Scott as they befriend a bullied student in their new school with the hope of helping him gain the confidence he needs to stand up to his bullies. However, a chance encounter will change things forever, threatening the strong bond formed between the three young teens.
“JABS stand for the main characters of my stories—Josh, Andrew, Brian, and Scott,” writes Dillard. “Before their last year of high school, twins Josh and Scott have to move, leaving behind their best friend, Andrew. Josh and Scott have a reputation for helping out the less fortunate, and moving to a different area doesn’t change that. At their new school, they meet Brian, who’s constantly belittled, getting picked on and beat up, not to mention that he’s also living with his abusive uncle. They help him build up his confidence and give him the courage he needs to stand up for himself. They also reunite Brian with his dad, whom he hasn’t seen in years. Josh later has to leave to attend to a family matter. While he’s gone, his girlfriend hits on Brian, which leads to more trouble; and after a traumatic event, Brian meets a stranger who ends up changing his life forever!”
Published by Page Publishing, Elvira Dillard’s riveting tale will captivate readers as they discover the everlasting bonds of friendship and brotherhood, even in the face of adversity. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Jabs: Things I Can’t Say” is a compelling coming-of-age story that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Jabs: Things I Can't Say” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“JABS stand for the main characters of my stories—Josh, Andrew, Brian, and Scott,” writes Dillard. “Before their last year of high school, twins Josh and Scott have to move, leaving behind their best friend, Andrew. Josh and Scott have a reputation for helping out the less fortunate, and moving to a different area doesn’t change that. At their new school, they meet Brian, who’s constantly belittled, getting picked on and beat up, not to mention that he’s also living with his abusive uncle. They help him build up his confidence and give him the courage he needs to stand up for himself. They also reunite Brian with his dad, whom he hasn’t seen in years. Josh later has to leave to attend to a family matter. While he’s gone, his girlfriend hits on Brian, which leads to more trouble; and after a traumatic event, Brian meets a stranger who ends up changing his life forever!”
Published by Page Publishing, Elvira Dillard’s riveting tale will captivate readers as they discover the everlasting bonds of friendship and brotherhood, even in the face of adversity. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Jabs: Things I Can’t Say” is a compelling coming-of-age story that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Jabs: Things I Can't Say” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories