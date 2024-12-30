Author Elvira Dillard’s New Book, "Jabs: Things I Can't Say," Follows the Lives of Twin Brothers Who Must Start Over After Moving Right Before Senior Year of High School

Recent release “Jabs: Things I Can't Say” from Page Publishing author Elvira Dillard is a poignant and heartfelt tale that follows Josh and Scott, twin brothers who move away from their home right before senior year of high school. Still devoted to helping others, Josh and Scott befriend a bullied student and help him finally stand up for himself.