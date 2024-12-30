Author Walter J. Hill’s New Book, "Johnny and The Beast," is an Inspirational Coming-of-Age Story That Follows a Teen Navigating Friends, Family, and Important Milestones
Recent release “Johnny and The Beast” from Page Publishing author Walter J. Hill is an engaging and personal story that introduces Johnny, a young boy who dreams of owning a car after he gets his license.
Succasunna, NJ, December 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Walter J. Hill, a lifelong resident of New Jersey, has completed his new book, “Johnny and The Beast”: an impactful coming-of-age story that follows Johnny as he works toward his dream of owning a car.
Author Walter J. Hill grew up in Central Jersey and currently resides in North Jersey while enjoying his retirement as well as his grandchildren. He served in the US Marines and the US Army for a total of twenty-eight years, serving in many different military career fields and locations. After retirement from the military, Walter worked as a carpenter for fifteen years. He studied watercolor painting at a local community college and developed his painting skills in acrylic mediums, concentrating on landscapes and birds. Writing a young-adult book was based on inspiration he received from friends, family, and his own life experiences as well as a desire to share these experiences with others through his book.
Hill writes, “Young Johnny lived in the same neighborhood as Mr. Pete’s Garage, just six or seven houses north on a dead-end side street. From the earliest days that Johnny can remember, he would walk past the garage on his way to and from school. He would see all the activities going on in the garage and would often wave hello to guys in the garage. At times, Johnny would stop at the garage talking about this and that with Mr. Pete or the guys working at the shop. Sometimes Johnny would lend a hand cleaning around the office or parking area in front of the shop. He started working at the garage as a paid employee when he was twelve years old. At first, Mr. Pete had him sweep around the office, empty the garbage, and wash the windows, small jobs that are sometimes called ‘make work.’ After a short time, folks began to notice a change in the shop’s appearance; the windows were always clean, and the office and waiting area were clean and didn’t smell like sweat and grease. Johnny’s hard work and attention to detail were paying off in many ways for himself and Mr. Pete and his growing business and bank account.”
Published by Page Publishing, Walter J. Hill’s uplifting tale inspires young readers to go after their dreams and passions in life.
Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase “Johnny and The Beast” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
