Author Sherry Anne Frazier’s New Book, "Tiny Turtle Finds Her Mommy," is an Imaginative Children’s Story That Follows a Young Turtle on a Journey of Self-Discovery
Recent release “Tiny Turtle Finds Her Mommy” from Page Publishing author Sherry Anne Frazier is a spellbinding children’s story that introduces Tiny Turtle, an adorable young turtle determined to find her mommy.
Midland, MI, December 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sherry Anne Frazier, a retired interior designer and freelance artist, has completed her new book, “Tiny Turtle Finds Her Mommy”: a clever children’s story that depicts Tiny Turtle’s quest to discover who she is.
When Tiny Turtle is born on a beach, she immediately knows she needs to find her mommy. She encounters many animals on her journey around the lake. They help her discover who and what she is. Although she gets tired, Tiny will never give up until she finds her mommy.
Living in Michigan her whole life has developed author Sherry Anne Frazier’s love for nature and wildlife. It serves as inspiration for her artwork. She is married with two grown sons, one stepdaughter, two grandchildren, and two cats. This first children’s book is very dear to her. The story was developed while tucking her preschool granddaughter in at night. The setting and characters are from animals she has seen around her little fishing cabin. Turtles swim up to look at her whenever she fishes off the dock. The wonder of discovery, the love of family, and the desire to never give up are embedded in the character of Tiny Turtle. This story has been so satisfying for her to write. Sherry is sure the children will love it as much as her grandchildren do.
Frazier begins, “On a very special day, a tiny turtle was born on a tiny beach, on a tiny lake. She wiggled out of her shell and climbed through the soft, warm sand. ‘Yay! My born day,’ exclaimed the tiny turtle. ‘I must go find my mommy.’ This is how the tiny turtle began her journey.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sherry Anne Frazier’s whimsical tale features charming and expressive illustrations that bring the story to life.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Tiny Turtle Finds Her Mommy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
