Author Robert "Jake" Funston’s New Book, "The Cross: One Shot, One Kill," Follows a Former Marine Sniper as He Finds a New War Upon Returning to America
Recent release “The Cross: One Shot, One Kill” from Page Publishing author Robert "Jake" Funston is a powerful novel that centers around a former Marine sniper who, after serving in Vietnam, finds himself facing yet another formidable enemy back home in America. In order to stop these criminals, this Marine Corps veteran will make it his life’s mission to protect and serve his fellow Americans.
Phoenix, AZ, December 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Robert "Jake" Funston, a veteran of the Marine Corps who has built a career in law enforcement, has completed his new book, “The Cross: One Shot, One Kill”: a thrilling novel that centers around a Marine Corp sniper who, upon returning to America, discovers the country he loves overrun by criminals and gangs. Realizing his homeland has become unrecognizable, he vows to do whatever he can to end the corruption and violence that now terrorizes the American way of life.
From a young age, author Robert "Jake" Funston dreamed of becoming a Marine and a police officer. After graduating from Pasadena High School in 1973, he enlisted in the Marine Corps later that year. In 1987, Robert was offered and accepted a job with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado Springs, Colorado. In 1999, he was offered and accepted a job with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in Everett, Washington. Now retired after being injured on the job in 2012, Robert and his wife have found solace in the serene landscapes of Arizona, where they now reside, embracing a life of tranquility and peace. Robert’s hobbies are writing, photography, and shooting.
“My new war is eight thousand miles from Vietnam,” writes Funston. “This war rages in the confines of the greatest nation in the world. The war is against Americans who violate the American way with robbery, rape, and murder. Those who refuse to join their ranks fade into extinction, killed by one of their own.
“They are ruthless and kill for no reason or logic. The only difference is that my new enemy wears khaki pants and a checkered-colored Pendleton shirt over sleeveless wife-beater T-shirts. Most have some form of tattooing to identify which 'set' or gang they belong to. There are others who commit crimes of rape and murder, who are untouchable by the police. These are the animals that retain lawyers who earn hundreds of dollars to find a loophole in the law, freeing the guilty and damning the victim. If the police touch them, they are sued and reprimanded and face losing a job they love.
“The Cross was known and feared in Vietnam. The enemy feared the night and day, knowing the Cross could be near and the sound of a single shot could take the life of someone near them. Now these animals will learn and understand the Cross has come home with a mission to the end.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert "Jake" Funston’s enthralling tale is inspired by the author’s own experiences and will transport readers as they follow along on this compelling look at the dangerous enemy America is facing from within. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “The Cross: One Shot, One Kill” is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds, challenging them to think critically about the fragility of the American Dream that so delicately hangs in the balance.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Cross: One Shot, One Kill” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
From a young age, author Robert "Jake" Funston dreamed of becoming a Marine and a police officer. After graduating from Pasadena High School in 1973, he enlisted in the Marine Corps later that year. In 1987, Robert was offered and accepted a job with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado Springs, Colorado. In 1999, he was offered and accepted a job with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in Everett, Washington. Now retired after being injured on the job in 2012, Robert and his wife have found solace in the serene landscapes of Arizona, where they now reside, embracing a life of tranquility and peace. Robert’s hobbies are writing, photography, and shooting.
“My new war is eight thousand miles from Vietnam,” writes Funston. “This war rages in the confines of the greatest nation in the world. The war is against Americans who violate the American way with robbery, rape, and murder. Those who refuse to join their ranks fade into extinction, killed by one of their own.
“They are ruthless and kill for no reason or logic. The only difference is that my new enemy wears khaki pants and a checkered-colored Pendleton shirt over sleeveless wife-beater T-shirts. Most have some form of tattooing to identify which 'set' or gang they belong to. There are others who commit crimes of rape and murder, who are untouchable by the police. These are the animals that retain lawyers who earn hundreds of dollars to find a loophole in the law, freeing the guilty and damning the victim. If the police touch them, they are sued and reprimanded and face losing a job they love.
“The Cross was known and feared in Vietnam. The enemy feared the night and day, knowing the Cross could be near and the sound of a single shot could take the life of someone near them. Now these animals will learn and understand the Cross has come home with a mission to the end.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert "Jake" Funston’s enthralling tale is inspired by the author’s own experiences and will transport readers as they follow along on this compelling look at the dangerous enemy America is facing from within. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “The Cross: One Shot, One Kill” is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds, challenging them to think critically about the fragility of the American Dream that so delicately hangs in the balance.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Cross: One Shot, One Kill” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories