Author Robert "Jake" Funston’s New Book, "The Cross: One Shot, One Kill," Follows a Former Marine Sniper as He Finds a New War Upon Returning to America

Recent release “The Cross: One Shot, One Kill” from Page Publishing author Robert "Jake" Funston is a powerful novel that centers around a former Marine sniper who, after serving in Vietnam, finds himself facing yet another formidable enemy back home in America. In order to stop these criminals, this Marine Corps veteran will make it his life’s mission to protect and serve his fellow Americans.