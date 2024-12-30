Author Patti Zielinski’s New Book, “Adela and her family tree,” Follows a Young Girl Who Goes on an Adventure with Her Grandmother to Research Her Family’s Past

Recent release “Adela and her family tree” from Page Publishing author Patti Zielinski is a charming tale that centers around Adela, who longs to learn more about her ancestors in order to feel better connected with her family. With the help of her grandmother, Adela and Grandmom go on an adventure to discover how she’s shaped by her family’s stories and how they got to America.