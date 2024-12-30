Author Patti Zielinski’s New Book, “Adela and her family tree,” Follows a Young Girl Who Goes on an Adventure with Her Grandmother to Research Her Family’s Past
Recent release “Adela and her family tree” from Page Publishing author Patti Zielinski is a charming tale that centers around Adela, who longs to learn more about her ancestors in order to feel better connected with her family. With the help of her grandmother, Adela and Grandmom go on an adventure to discover how she’s shaped by her family’s stories and how they got to America.
Lansdale, PA, December 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Patti Zielinski, a member of the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War who has worked as a professional genealogist at the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution in DC for a couple of years, has completed her new book, “Adela and her family tree”: a delightful story of a young girl who, with the help of her grandmother, delves into her family’s past in order to feel as if she belongs.
“Adela is the main character and notices how different she is from her immediate family,” writes Zielinski. “She feels like a black sheep and wants to feel a sense of belonging badly, so she sets out on a journey to find the connection. This book talks about learning about outside your immediate family as well as the adventure of unlocking the mysteries of times past.”
Published by Page Publishing, Patti Zielinski’s enthralling tale will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Adela’s journey of discovery. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Zielinski’s story to life, “Adela and her family tree” is sure to inspire readers to learn about their own family history, helping to spark an interest in learning about the past to better understand the present and the future.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Adela and her family tree” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
