Author Paul J. Taylor’s New Book, “Operation StarBridge: A Novel in the S.T.E.M. Tradition,” Tells the Epic Story of the StarBridge Mission
Recent release “Operation StarBridge: A Novel in the S.T.E.M. Tradition” from Page Publishing author Paul J. Taylor propels readers into the year 2083 as the International Space Administration is preparing to send forty-six courageous astronauts on a thirty-six-month voyage beyond the solar system for the first time.
Baldwinsville, NY, December 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Paul J. Taylor, who grew up in Central New York and graduated from the University of Dayton in 1972, has completed his new book, “Operation StarBridge: A Novel in the S.T.E.M. Tradition”: a futuristic, science-fiction S.T.E.M. narrative that inspires readers to pursue one of the multitude of careers in space exploration.
After completing his graduate work, author Paul J. Taylor spent thirty-nine years as a high school social studies educator and coached more than one hundred sports teams. Now retired with six children and eleven grandchildren, Paul and his wife, Susan, split their time between New York and Southwest Florida.
Taylor writes, “In this narrative, we are going to take a journey to a distant star system in our own Milky Way galaxy. Our story will span thousands of years and trillions of kilometers. Being a work of fiction—although based on numerous twenty-first-century inventions and scientific discoveries along with a few that stretch beyond the limits of our present state of knowledge—you will need to take a short leap of faith, let your imagination wander a bit, and join us as we travel to our closest stellar neighbor. As is the case in many endeavors, it is a good idea to look back into our past to fully appreciate our present and future. We also need to look at who we are and who else might be out there. With this in mind, we will interrupt the story in six places to discuss pertinent issues relating to our quest to explore our universe. Each break in the story will be titled ‘Food for Thought.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Paul J. Taylor’s gripping story invites readers to follow along on the most challenging journey of exploration in the history of humankind as the astronauts embark on a trip to Alpha Centauri, the closest stellar neighbor more than forty trillion kilometers away.
After a brief stopover on Mars. the StarBridge sets out on its fourteen-month mission unaware of a Martian stowaway on board. When discovered, Raskel Preston and his magical little sidekick, Bingle, quickly win over the hearts and support of the crew, including the ship’s captain, Mickeleen Keys; her husband, Blaine; and their twin children, Hubble and Cassini.
Readers meet the reclusive, mysterious Professor Whyly, the legendary leader of the Mars colony; Dr. Rogers, the kindly director of the hydroponics department; Dr. Lipke; and the extremely efficient yet grumpy FlapJack, the AI head of culinary services. An action-packed game of gravity-free spaceball and a few visits to far-off places in a state-of-the-art virtual reality room will engage and captivate readers. As the StarBridge nears their target exoplanet, the ship is nearly destroyed by a saboteur. Upon arrival, they discover an alien life form unlike any on planet Earth. As they attempt to communicate with this extraterrestrial, readers experience an “I never saw that coming!” moment. As the story concludes, they head for home, enriched with tons of materials while leaving one crew member behind.
Although written for general readership, Paul's target audience are the more than 25,000,000 7th through 12th graders nationwide and the more than 300,000,000 young adults worldwide.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Operation StarBridge: A Novel in the S.T.E.M. Tradition” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
