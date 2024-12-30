Author Paul J. Taylor’s New Book, “Operation StarBridge: A Novel in the S.T.E.M. Tradition,” Tells the Epic Story of the StarBridge Mission

Recent release “Operation StarBridge: A Novel in the S.T.E.M. Tradition” from Page Publishing author Paul J. Taylor propels readers into the year 2083 as the International Space Administration is preparing to send forty-six courageous astronauts on a thirty-six-month voyage beyond the solar system for the first time.