Author Isaac Henricks’s New Book, “Rise of Pendaran: Book 1 of the Legacy of D'Zorian,” Follows One Man’s Journey to Defeat a Dark Lord and Unite His Land as Its King
Recent release “Rise of Pendaran: Book 1 of the Legacy of D'Zorian” from Page Publishing author Isaac Henricks is a compelling novel that follows Pendaran D’Zorian, who receives a prophecy proclaiming he will bring together his country as the first king. However, in order to do so, Pendaran will have to destroy the dark lord Mordwrath, who longs to enslave the world and reign supreme.
Tecumseh, MI, December 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Isaac Henricks, a Christian and veteran of the United States Air Force who holds a bachelor’s in science for mechanical engineering and currently lives with his wife and their dog in Michigan, has completed his new book, “Rise of Pendaran: Book 1 of the Legacy of D'Zorian”: a gripping tale that centers around a young man who discovers he is meant to lead his nation as its king, so long as he is able to rid the land of a dangerous enemy.
“‘You will be the first king of man and unite this land.’ Those prophetic words were spoken to young Pendaran D’Zorian in a dream, beginning a journey that will open his eyes to magic, darkness, power, and dangers he never thought would be experienced in his lifetime,” shares Henricks.
“During the journey, Pendaran learns of the power he is to acquire to vanquish the dark lord Mordwrath, who wants to conquer and enslave all the races. Along the way, others join Pendaran on his quest to mentor and fight alongside the young man: a former high Dolsencian guard, a scribe, a thief, felancans, and a bird—all guide and aid Pendaran in the seemingly impossible feat of conquering Mordwrath and bringing peace and unity to their land.”
Published by Page Publishing, Isaac Henricks’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Pendaran’s epic quest to save his home world from the clutches of ultimate chaos and darkness. But even with the help of those around him, will Pendaran be able to rise to the task and save his nation, or will Mordwrath and the forces of evil claim victory and destroy everything in his path?
Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “Rise of Pendaran: Book 1 of the Legacy of D’Zorian” promises to keep readers spellbound, leaving them eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Rise of Pendaran: Book 1 of the Legacy of D'Zorian” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
