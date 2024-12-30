Author Isaac Henricks’s New Book, “Rise of Pendaran: Book 1 of the Legacy of D'Zorian,” Follows One Man’s Journey to Defeat a Dark Lord and Unite His Land as Its King

Recent release “Rise of Pendaran: Book 1 of the Legacy of D'Zorian” from Page Publishing author Isaac Henricks is a compelling novel that follows Pendaran D’Zorian, who receives a prophecy proclaiming he will bring together his country as the first king. However, in order to do so, Pendaran will have to destroy the dark lord Mordwrath, who longs to enslave the world and reign supreme.