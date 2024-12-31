Author Erin Simonson’s New Book, "The Grumpy Riddle," Presents a Simple But Effective Riddle That Helps Parents Redirect Children’s Behavior
Recent release “The Grumpy Riddle” from Page Publishing author Erin Simonson is a clever and engaging children’s book that parents can use to help guide their children in getting rid of the “grumpies.”
New York, NY, December 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Erin Simonson, a first-time author, has completed her new book, “The Grumpy Riddle”: a creative and fun-to-read children’s book that can help young readers and listeners let go of their grumpy moods.
Originally from the Washington, DC, area, author Erin Simonson now lives in Wilmington, North Carolina. Being a mom to her three daughters is her lifetime passion, but with encouragement from them, a children’s book author is emerging. Simonson works full-time as an emergency medical technician; but when not working, she enjoys writing, running, and spending time with her family which includes her husband Brian who used his artistic talent to illustrate this book.
Simonson discusses the inspiration behind her work, sharing, “I created this rhyme to help redirect my child’s behavior with something interactive to facilitate a mood change. This activity became very effective, so I used it on all three of my kids during their younger years.”
She continues, “It worked best when my child would retrieve our copy of ‘The Grumpy Riddle’ and bring it to me so we could read it together and they could go through the activity of going to a door and ‘shoo’ away the grumpies and then using a different door to welcome in the happies. This activity created giggles and we were able to go on with our day.”
Published by Page Publishing, Erin Simonson’s interactive tale features illustrations that help to tell the story of the riddle.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase “The Grumpy Riddle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
