Author Geoffrey Church’s New Book, "Europa Rising," is the Exciting Third Installment of the Europa Chronicles About a Tyrannical Power Imposing Draconian Policies
Recent release “Europa Rising” from Page Publishing author Geoffrey Church is an intriguing tale that presents tyrannical political authorities ruthlessly exploiting a health scare to implement draconian policies in the name of fighting the pandemic. Ultimately, they use these powers to increase their power and establish a dystopian dictatorship at the expense of individual liberty and freedom.
Los Angeles, CA, December 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Geoffrey Church, who was born in Cleveland, Ohio, has completed his new book, “Europa Rising”: a captivating science-fiction novel that immerses readers in an intergalactic journey.
A group of enterprising and creative entrepreneurs and inventors arises to challenge the status quo and work to restore free market capitalism and limited government. Meanwhile, a large ocean containing more water than all of Earth’s oceans combined, along with a high probability of being inhabited by aquatic extraterrestrial life forms, is discovered on Jupiter’s beautiful and exotic moon, Europa. This dramatic discovery significantly increases interest and enthusiasm for the space program, as private sector industrialists help finance a project to establish a human colony on the frozen surface of Europa to expand human knowledge of the universe as well as improve the human condition on Earth.
Author Geoffrey Church earned his bachelor’s degree at Cleveland State University. Shortly afterward, he moved to California, where he attended California State University, Long Beach, and earned his master’s degree in political science with an emphasis on international relations and comparative government. Upon graduation, Mr. Church began his career in the financial services industry, where he worked very closely with start-up and experimental companies and engaged in the aerospace and high-tech sector. Mr. Church has been a strong supporter of the space program and the privatization and commercialization of space exploration. He currently resides in Los Angeles with his wife and daughter. Over the years, he has contributed numerous articles, primarily on national defense issues, to various publications.
Church begins, “Newt Goldwasser could hardly contain himself. Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic—or ‘scamdemic,’ as he called it—and people were still wearing their face masks even though the invisible virus could easily pass through them. He could barely stop from laughing on this beautiful spring day in Pasadena, California, as he stood in line waiting to receive his degree in mechanical engineering at Caltech in 2022. As he gazed out into the crowd, all he saw was a sea of white face masks. What a joke! These people think they are educated, he thought to himself. Early in 2020, as COVID-19 first arrived, Goldwasser never bought into all of the hype and hysteria promoted by politicians and the media. He even performed an experiment at home with his mother, proving the obvious ineffectiveness of face masks against an invisible virus. While wearing a medical face mask, he had his mother spray some of her perfume while standing about ten feet away from him. He easily breathed in the fragrant perfume and thus concluded if the perfume could easily pass through the mask, then so could the virus. On this day, Newt wondered how much longer this nonsense would continue. It seemed that many people would never give up wearing these silly face diapers. After he collected his diploma, he rejoined his parents, among the few people in the crowd who were maskless. It was then he reflected on his past and now on his future as well.”
Published by Page Publishing, Geoffrey Church’s memorable tale invites readers to discover how this latest continuation of the Europa Chronicles will unfold.
