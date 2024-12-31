Author German Lobaton’s New Book, "The Escape," Follows a Wrongfully Imprisoned Man’s Escape and Quest to Help Others in the Same Situation
Recent release “The Escape” from Page Publishing author German Lobaton is the story of one man’s journey through hell, his struggles to escape and help others, and finding love along the way through the pandemic and zombie apocalypse.
Denville, NJ, December 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- German Lobaton, who was born and raised in New York, has completed his new book, “The Escape”: a suspenseful and twisty novel that introduces Hunter Wolf, who finds himself serving time for a crime he committed trying to save his wife.
The COVID-19 pandemic has not affected the prison population, or so Hunter thinks. Certain versions of the vaccine have caused mutations in people, causing them to turn into zombies. Being easily introduced into the prison system, the zombies begin wreaking havoc among the incarcerated individuals and the staff that manned the prison.
Author German Lobaton worked as a New York City paramedic for twenty years, with ten additional years in other emergency services. When his wife became deathly ill, German ultimately succumbed to the moral dilemma of committing a crime to save her life or simply watching her die. He chose the former and spent eleven years in prison, where he was given the opportunity to write this novel. During his stay at the New York State’s gated community, he studied to be a paralegal and chef and received his ordination and doctorate in biblical studies. German has two adult children, is currently single, and is looking forward to producing his next novel.
Lobaton begins, “When Alice Cox woke up this morning, she would never have guessed that she would encounter a life-changing event—literally. This event would give her eternal life, sort of. She had taken the COVID-19 vaccine and was feeling a little under the weather, but she needed the money and had to go to work. Her husband was also sick and looked ashen this morning. She had decided not to wake him up and thought he might feel better with some rest. She dressed quietly in the bathroom so that the light wouldn’t disturb him, and prior to leaving, she decided to give him a kiss goodbye. She had heard many stories about people failing to say goodbye or that they loved someone, and something happened to prevent them from ever having that opportunity again. She gently approached him and leaned over to kiss him on the forehead.”
Published by Page Publishing, German Lobaton’s exciting and vivid tale invites readers to discover how Hunter’s journey will unfold.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase “The Escape” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
