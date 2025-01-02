Author Arminda Eisenhardt’s New Book, "Seven Swords," is a Spellbinding Fantasy Novel That Follows the Journey of a Lonely Warrior
Recent release “Seven Swords” from Page Publishing author Arminda Eisenhardt is an engrossing fantasy novel that follows a lonely warrior navigating a mysterious world where the balance of power seems to change with the wind.
Middletown, OH, January 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Arminda Eisenhardt, a single mother of four who lives in Ohio, has completed her new book, “Seven Swords”: a gripping and potent fantasy novel that takes readers into a magical realm filled with powerful warriors seeking revenge.
Author Arminda Eisenhardt is hardworking and loves to write short stories in her free time. It is her true passion.
Author Arminda Eisenhardt lures readers into the world of her story, beginning, “The ashes burned my eyes. The heat from the flames burned my face. As my mother helped me out of the house, I remembered my father and sister’s cold lifeless bodies on the kitchen floor; the arrow that had pierced their hearts would be in my nightmares forever. As my mother held me close to her chest, I could feel her arms embracing me tightly, almost so tight I could barely breathe. I was soon to forget about that as I heard her heart pounding inside her chest. I could hear her breathing heavily as her tears engulfed my face.”
She continues, “I could still feel the burning of the ash in my eyes. The fire soon became a twister of death that covered our house. As she continued to run, I found myself mirrored in the eyes of my mother. I saw eyes that would soon find a life as a worrier. Was this my destiny, a lonely warrior only wanting revenge and death? I looked away from my mother’s eyes and away from my reflection, away from the lonely life I saw I would lead.”
Published by Page Publishing, Arminda Eisenhardt’s magnificent tale intrigues readers as they read on to discover how the warrior’s story will unfold.
Readers who wish to experience this intoxicating work can purchase “Seven Swords” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
