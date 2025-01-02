V. Buelow’s New Book, "Unity The Rainbow Unicorn and Her Forest Friends," is a Captivating Series of Stories That Follows the Adventures of a Group of Woodland Friends
New York, NY, January 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author V. Buelow, a licensed massage therapist, a reiki master and quantum healer, has completed her most recent book, “Unity The Rainbow Unicorn and Her Forest Friends”: a heartfelt and charming collection of short stories that centers around Unity and her many forest friends. With each tale, Buelow explores how to deal with emotions and their corresponding chakras.
“In Unity’s story, you will meet her forest friends and learn the strengths that they all have,” writes Buelow. “Each additional story has one of the friends as the main character and shows how they use the strengths to overcome obstacles. The strengths shown in these stories are feeling safe, being grounded, being creative, being joyful, being strong, being courageous, being loved, learning how to communicate truthfully, trusting your intuition, and being present, grateful, and connected.”
Published by Fulton Books, V. Buelow’s book will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers as they follow along on the many adventures of Unity and her friends, discovering important life lessons along the way. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Buelow’s story to life, “Unity The Rainbow Unicorn and Her Forest Friends” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this engaging series over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “Unity The Rainbow Unicorn and Her Forest Friends” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“In Unity’s story, you will meet her forest friends and learn the strengths that they all have,” writes Buelow. “Each additional story has one of the friends as the main character and shows how they use the strengths to overcome obstacles. The strengths shown in these stories are feeling safe, being grounded, being creative, being joyful, being strong, being courageous, being loved, learning how to communicate truthfully, trusting your intuition, and being present, grateful, and connected.”
Published by Fulton Books, V. Buelow’s book will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers as they follow along on the many adventures of Unity and her friends, discovering important life lessons along the way. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Buelow’s story to life, “Unity The Rainbow Unicorn and Her Forest Friends” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this engaging series over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “Unity The Rainbow Unicorn and Her Forest Friends” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories