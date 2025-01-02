Patti Neri’s New Book, "Behind the Sixteen Doors," Follows a Therapist Who Must Connect to Her New High School Patients That Have Become Withdrawn with No Apparent Cause
Oxford, OH, January 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Patti Neri, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, has completed her most recent book, “Behind the Sixteen Doors”: a powerful story that follows a renown therapist who finds herself hired by a local school board to connect with and help a group of former exceptional high schoolers who have fallen behind both academically and socially.
Throughout her married life, author Patti Neri worked as an executive secretary, a salesclerk, a realtor, a caregiver, and a golf starter—to name a few. She was always volunteering for her church, sons’ schools, and cub scouts. After retirement, Patti and her husband, Bart, moved to Florida and enjoyed a leisurely life of golf carts and nonstop entertainment in The Villages until Bart’s passing in 2019. Now residing in Oxford, Ohio, since 2023, she loves the quaintness of a small college town with all the cultural offerings and diversity of a big city.
“Dr. Claire Thompson was renowned for her past unorthodox group therapy programs, which was the reason she was approached by the local school board who needed her expertise,” writes Neri. “They wanted her to develop an experimental high school class for sixteen once-exceptional students dealing with unknown issues greatly affecting their school performance. Not only have their grades plummeted, but also these teenagers have closed themselves off from their families and friends.
“When she agreed to take on this project, Dr. Claire had no idea that working with high school students would be far more challenging than she had anticipated. She had always worked with adults who were struggling with their work or their home life, with addiction or finances. Her patients always seemed to have a common ground, but Dr. Claire has no idea what is troubling each of her sixteen students. She wants them to work as a group, so she needs to come up with one unique project that will unify her sixteen students yet encourage them to open up as an individual. So far, nothing she has tried in the past couple months has worked, and failing her students is not an option.
“What has personally traumatized each of her sixteen first-period students? Why have these intelligent, promising teenagers suddenly become apathetic slackers? How can she get these high school students to open up? What are they hiding from themselves and others? What are their stories that need to be told?
“These are the questions Dr. Claire Thompson must find answers to in order to help her troubled sixteen students. If she doesn’t, their regressing lives will plummet even further, and they will become lost in the system forever.”
Published by Fulton Books, Patti Neri’s book is a stirring novel that examines the realities of the struggles and pressures that high school students are forced to endure, and the lasting impacts these challenges can have on their psyche. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Behind the Sixteen Doors” promises to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page as Dr. Thompson inches closer to finally understanding her new patients.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Behind the Sixteen Doors” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
