William L. Rush’s Newly Released “Journey Out of Silence Third Edition: An Autobiography” is a Candid Reflection on Pushing for Societal Change
“Journey Out of Silence Third Edition: An Autobiography” from Christian Faith Publishing author William L. Rush is an uplifting personal account of living with Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy, the challenges of advocating for disability rights, and the triumph of pursuing a fulfilling life despite overwhelming obstacles.
New York, NY, January 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Journey Out of Silence Third Edition: An Autobiography”: a candid reflection on the hard work of pushing against societal barriers in order to bring about societal change “Journey Out of Silence Third Edition: An Autobiography” is the creation of published author, William L. Rush.
Rush shares, “William (Bill) Rush (1955-2004) was born with a significant disability. Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy left Bill with very limited use of his limbs and voice. His family was strongly encouraged to institutionalize him at birth.
"Bill’s parents took their son home.
"As part of the emerging disability rights movement in the United States of America, Bill’s parents, and later, Bill himself, would have to advocate for every step of Bill’s journey.
"Could a fulfilling life outside of an institution be possible for Bill? What barriers might arise? What opportunities might emerge?
"Journey Out of Silence, was published in 1986 and 2008. This third edition is accessible to all in alternative formats.
"Let Bill’s story inspire you to strive for the impossible in your own life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William L. Rush’s new book shares his remarkable journey, shedding light on the challenges and triumphs of living with a disability while offering a message of hope and perseverance.
Consumers can purchase “Journey Out of Silence Third Edition: An Autobiography” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Journey Out of Silence Third Edition: An Autobiography,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Rush shares, “William (Bill) Rush (1955-2004) was born with a significant disability. Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy left Bill with very limited use of his limbs and voice. His family was strongly encouraged to institutionalize him at birth.
"Bill’s parents took their son home.
"As part of the emerging disability rights movement in the United States of America, Bill’s parents, and later, Bill himself, would have to advocate for every step of Bill’s journey.
"Could a fulfilling life outside of an institution be possible for Bill? What barriers might arise? What opportunities might emerge?
"Journey Out of Silence, was published in 1986 and 2008. This third edition is accessible to all in alternative formats.
"Let Bill’s story inspire you to strive for the impossible in your own life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William L. Rush’s new book shares his remarkable journey, shedding light on the challenges and triumphs of living with a disability while offering a message of hope and perseverance.
Consumers can purchase “Journey Out of Silence Third Edition: An Autobiography” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Journey Out of Silence Third Edition: An Autobiography,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories