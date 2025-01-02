William L. Rush’s Newly Released “Journey Out of Silence Third Edition: An Autobiography” is a Candid Reflection on Pushing for Societal Change

“Journey Out of Silence Third Edition: An Autobiography” from Christian Faith Publishing author William L. Rush is an uplifting personal account of living with Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy, the challenges of advocating for disability rights, and the triumph of pursuing a fulfilling life despite overwhelming obstacles.