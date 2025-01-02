Sheri Johnson’s Newly Released "How Much?" is a Beautifully Illustrated Story of God’s Boundless Love
“How Much?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sheri Johnson is a heartwarming children’s book that encourages imagination and introduces young readers to the depth of God’s love through a vibrant and engaging dialogue between a young girl and God.
Wisner, NE, January 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “How Much?”: a touching exploration of God’s infinite love. “How Much?” is the creation of published author, Sheri Johnson, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.
Johnson shares, “Introduce and encourage a child’s imagination in the early stages of reading with a story of a young girl engaged in conversation with God. When Hayes replies, 'How much?' God responds using vibrant scenes filled with nature’s beauty to help her understand how deep his love for her is. With vibrantly illustrated and easy-to-read style, 'How Much' allows children of all ages to see and feel God’s love on a personal level as though he’s speaking directly into our hearts.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sheri Johnson’s new book is a delightful resource for parents, grandparents, and educators looking to nurture spiritual understanding and inspire wonder in children.
Consumers can purchase “How Much?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How Much?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
