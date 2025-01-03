Sarah Valdivia Krull’s Newly Released "Did You Go Outside Today?" is an Inspiring Call to Connect with Nature
“Did You Go Outside Today?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sarah Valdivia Krull is a delightful and motivational story that encourages children to explore the outdoors and appreciate the beauty of the natural world.
Topeka, KS, January 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Did You Go Outside Today?”: an inviting tale that encourages a love of the natural world. “Did You Go Outside Today?” is the creation of published author, Sarah Valdivia Krull, a dedicated wife and doting aunt with a passion for photography and the outdoors.
Krull shares, “This book encourages children to go outside to explore and discover the wonders of nature around them, as they go outside to play.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sarah Valdivia Krull’s new book serves as a gentle yet powerful reminder of the simple pleasures and educational opportunities that await just beyond the doorstep. With its uplifting message, “Did You Go Outside Today?” inspires curiosity, creativity, and a deeper appreciation for God’s creation.
Consumers can purchase “Did You Go Outside Today?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Did You Go Outside Today?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
