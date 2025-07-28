Blueswift Axles Rescues a Camping Trip Gone Wrong

When Jeff Riebe’s camper axle failed in remote Copper Harbor, MI, winter was closing in, and other distributors quoted a 4-week wait. Desperate, Jeff found Blueswift Axles. Within 48 hours, they built and shipped custom axles, delivering them to the campsite in just three days. The axles fit perfectly, allowing Jeff to retrieve his camper before harsh weather struck. Jeff praised Blueswift’s speed, responsiveness, and accuracy, calling it “a wonderful experience.”