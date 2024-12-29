Studio Enterprise Congratulates South University on 10-Year Reaffirmation of Accreditation by SACSCOC

Studio Enterprise congratulates South University on its 10-Year Reaffirmation of Accreditation by SACSCOC, recognizing the university’s dedication to academic excellence and student success. CEO Bryan Newman praised South University’s commitment to high standards and transformative education. The reaffirmation shows the institution’s strength in governance, academic quality, and financial health. Studio Enterprise celebrates South University’s leadership, faculty, and students on this milestone.