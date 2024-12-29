Studio Enterprise Congratulates South University on 10-Year Reaffirmation of Accreditation by SACSCOC
Studio Enterprise congratulates South University on its 10-Year Reaffirmation of Accreditation by SACSCOC, recognizing the university’s dedication to academic excellence and student success. CEO Bryan Newman praised South University’s commitment to high standards and transformative education. The reaffirmation shows the institution’s strength in governance, academic quality, and financial health. Studio Enterprise celebrates South University’s leadership, faculty, and students on this milestone.
Los Angeles, CA, December 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Studio Enterprise, a leading education services platform (ESP) and provider of shared services for higher education institutions, proudly congratulates South University on achieving its 10-Year Reaffirmation of Accreditation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). This prestigious milestone reflects South University’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence, institutional integrity, and student success.
“At Studio Enterprise, we are honored to support institutions like South University that continuously strive to uphold the highest standards in education,” said Bryan Newman, CEO of Studio Enterprise. “This reaffirmation underscores the university’s dedication to its mission and its tireless efforts to foster a transformative educational experience for students.”
The accreditation process, conducted every 10 years, requires rigorous evaluation across key institutional areas, including governance, academic quality, and financial health. South University’s successful reaffirmation demonstrates its alignment with SACSCOC’s stringent standards and its commitment to providing quality higher education.
Studio Enterprise extends its heartfelt congratulations to South University’s leadership, faculty, staff, and students for this outstanding achievement.
For more information about Studio Enterprise and its shared services partnerships, please visit studioenterprise.com or contact:
Media Contact:
Brad Miller
CMO, Studio Enterprise
brad@studioenterprise.com
About Studio Enterprise:
Studio Enterprise is a leading Education Services Platform (ESP), offering shared services that range from marketing and technology to legal and operational support. With over 100 years of C-Level industry expertise, Studio Enterprise partners with institutions to enhance their operational capabilities and ensure their long-term success.
About South University:
Founded in 1899, South University is a student-centered institution that offers a wide array of undergraduate and graduate programs across multiple campuses and online. Its mission is to foster professional readiness and social responsibility, preparing students to succeed in their careers and communities.
“At Studio Enterprise, we are honored to support institutions like South University that continuously strive to uphold the highest standards in education,” said Bryan Newman, CEO of Studio Enterprise. “This reaffirmation underscores the university’s dedication to its mission and its tireless efforts to foster a transformative educational experience for students.”
The accreditation process, conducted every 10 years, requires rigorous evaluation across key institutional areas, including governance, academic quality, and financial health. South University’s successful reaffirmation demonstrates its alignment with SACSCOC’s stringent standards and its commitment to providing quality higher education.
Studio Enterprise extends its heartfelt congratulations to South University’s leadership, faculty, staff, and students for this outstanding achievement.
For more information about Studio Enterprise and its shared services partnerships, please visit studioenterprise.com or contact:
Media Contact:
Brad Miller
CMO, Studio Enterprise
brad@studioenterprise.com
About Studio Enterprise:
Studio Enterprise is a leading Education Services Platform (ESP), offering shared services that range from marketing and technology to legal and operational support. With over 100 years of C-Level industry expertise, Studio Enterprise partners with institutions to enhance their operational capabilities and ensure their long-term success.
About South University:
Founded in 1899, South University is a student-centered institution that offers a wide array of undergraduate and graduate programs across multiple campuses and online. Its mission is to foster professional readiness and social responsibility, preparing students to succeed in their careers and communities.
Contact
Studio EnterpriseContact
Brad Miller, CMO
(213) 519-7790
studioenterprise.com
Brad Miller, CMO
(213) 519-7790
studioenterprise.com
Categories