The Band Contemporary to Release New Single, Real, on New Year’s Day
The Band Contemporary unveils "Real," their new single, releasing at midnight on New Year’s Day. This track sets the tone for their upcoming sophomore album, Revolution.
Atlanta, GA, December 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Band Contemporary is set to kick off 2025 with the release of their latest single, Real. The song will debut at midnight on January 1, 2025, on all major digital platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.
Real marks a new chapter in The Band Contemporary’s musical journey, showcasing their ability to blend diverse genres and deliver meaningful lyrics. The single explores themes of authenticity and self-reflection, offering listeners a compelling start to the new year.
“This track is a reflection of authenticity in its purest form, both musically and lyrically,” said a spokesperson for The Band Contemporary. “Real captures the essence of what it means to be truly human.”
The release of Real serves as a preview of the band’s forthcoming sophomore album, Revolution, scheduled for release on January 20, 2025. The album builds on the group’s reputation for innovation and storytelling, blending traditional and modern influences into a sound that continues to defy genre expectations.
Fans can presave Real on Spotify to ensure they’re among the first to hear it upon release.
Presave here: https://symphony.to/the-band-contemporary/real
For updates on Real, the album Revolution, and upcoming performance dates, follow The Band Contemporary on their official website and social media platforms:
www.thebandcontemporary.com
www.instagram.com/thebandcontemporary
www.x.com/thebandctp
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0dixKX6PEA4f9ErTyxBs8z
About The Band Contemporary
The Band Contemporary is a musical collective known for their innovative approach to sound and storytelling. The group’s debut album gained recognition as a semi-finalist in the International Songwriting Competition 2023, and they continue to evolve as a rising force in the modern music landscape.
For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact:
Email: ccrecords@contemporary-worship.com
Real marks a new chapter in The Band Contemporary’s musical journey, showcasing their ability to blend diverse genres and deliver meaningful lyrics. The single explores themes of authenticity and self-reflection, offering listeners a compelling start to the new year.
“This track is a reflection of authenticity in its purest form, both musically and lyrically,” said a spokesperson for The Band Contemporary. “Real captures the essence of what it means to be truly human.”
The release of Real serves as a preview of the band’s forthcoming sophomore album, Revolution, scheduled for release on January 20, 2025. The album builds on the group’s reputation for innovation and storytelling, blending traditional and modern influences into a sound that continues to defy genre expectations.
Fans can presave Real on Spotify to ensure they’re among the first to hear it upon release.
Presave here: https://symphony.to/the-band-contemporary/real
For updates on Real, the album Revolution, and upcoming performance dates, follow The Band Contemporary on their official website and social media platforms:
www.thebandcontemporary.com
www.instagram.com/thebandcontemporary
www.x.com/thebandctp
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0dixKX6PEA4f9ErTyxBs8z
About The Band Contemporary
The Band Contemporary is a musical collective known for their innovative approach to sound and storytelling. The group’s debut album gained recognition as a semi-finalist in the International Songwriting Competition 2023, and they continue to evolve as a rising force in the modern music landscape.
For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact:
Email: ccrecords@contemporary-worship.com
Contact
Contemporary Church RecordsContact
Meggan Stephens
470-265-5273
thebandcontemporary.com
Meggan Stephens
470-265-5273
thebandcontemporary.com
Categories