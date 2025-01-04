"The Evergreen Christmas Tree" by Jimmy Byrge, Best-Selling Children's Book Includes Sign Language Index- Available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble

Based on a true story, "The Evergreen Christmas Tree" is a new children's Holiday book, that's currently available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble. The Author is Jimmy Byrge, a poet and songwriter from East Tennessee. The story has a universal message about standing up for what you believe in. The book features a Deaf character, includes an ASL Index, and advocates for the replanting Christmas Tree movement.