"The Evergreen Christmas Tree" by Jimmy Byrge, Best-Selling Children's Book Includes Sign Language Index- Available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble
Based on a true story, "The Evergreen Christmas Tree" is a new children's Holiday book, that's currently available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble. The Author is Jimmy Byrge, a poet and songwriter from East Tennessee. The story has a universal message about standing up for what you believe in. The book features a Deaf character, includes an ASL Index, and advocates for the replanting Christmas Tree movement.
Encino, CA, January 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Based on a true story, "The Evergreen Christmas Tree" story is endearing and guaranteed to tug at ones heart. A best selling Holiday book, "The Evergreen Christmas Tree" by Jimmy Byrge, tells the story of a family that did not have much money, and lived in the mountains of Tennessee. Frank and Virgie Ann are excited for Christmas. Mom and Dad didn't know what to do as money was short that year. Off on a journey to find the perfect Christmas Tree that represents love, and standing up for what you believe in. This beautiful story represents hope, and the movement of replanting Christmas Trees and giving back to our planet. In the story, Frank and Virgie replant their Christmas Tree to preserve a special memory. Trees need to be nurtured year round.The message is clear "Plant Trees, Plant Memories." There is also a deaf character named Raymond Wright, an older gentleman, based on a real person, who teaches the town sign language. "The Evergreen Christmas Tree" includes 15 sign language signs at the end of the story, an ASL Index, so Raymond can teach the world sign language. The author Jimmy Byrge grew up in the Appalachian Forest of East Tennessee. Jimmy always says that he "made the mountains my playground." The incredible beauty, and spirit of Appalachia fine tuned his writing skills. Jimmy is a story teller, having written poems and songs. "The Evergreen Christmas Tree" is Jimmy's first children's book. He has assembled a strong team of supporters for "The Evergreen Christmas Tree."
Team Evergreen consists of Katharine "Kat" Kramer, actress/performer/producer/journalist/climate champion, animal rights activist, disability rights advocate. Kat is based in Hollywood, CA. She is the Founder of "Kat Kramer's Films That Change The World" an internationally-acclaimed cinema series where Ms. Kramer presents social justice films and documentaries. She produces original content through her production company, KNK Productions, Inc. Patricia Riley, President of Riley Productions LLC is a producer/performer and mime. Riley has a passion for the Deaf/Hard of Hearing children and the Deaf community, because she was Deaf as a child. Kramer wrote the Introduction and Afterword for "The Evergreen Christmas Tree," which includes tips on replanting and re-purposing Christmas Trees, and Riley is the creative editor. Team Evergreen includes April Hicks, school curriculum designer. She is one of Jimmy
Byrge's daughters, who grew up around nature in the East Tennessee Appalachian mountains. She has masters degrees in environmental education and secondary science education to teach middle and high school.April is a mother herself, and is now a stay-at-home homeschooling and homesteading Mom. Andrea Riley is Patricia's daughter,and is the assistant creative designer. Andrea received two bachelor degrees from UC Davis in Psychology and Art History. She advocates for the Disabilities community,as well.
"The Evergreen Christmas Tree" is currently available on Amazon in paperback and kindle. Hard Cover copies are available at Barnes and Noble, with global platforms to be added. Written as a children's book, with a target audience of 4-15 year olds, "The Evergreen Christmas Tree" appeals to families and all ages. The message is universal whether one celebrates traditional Christmas, Hanukkah, or Kwanzaa. A school curriculum tie -in has just been released, and will be available on the Education page of the official website,evergreenchristmastree.com.T-shirt merchandise and an animated short film based on "The Evergreen Christmas Tree" is in the works.
The book is already embraced by families, environmental justice and deaf/hard of hearing advocates. Support is growing within the entertainment community, with an endorsement quote from Oscar nominated actor, Paul Raci, (Sound of Metal) who is a genuine CODA, ASL interpreter, besides award winning actor and rock musician.
Paul Raci quote: "Exceptional Xmas story. As the story unfolds, the inclusivity of American Sign Language in a children's book shows how signing enhances every and any season!"
"The Evergreen Christmas Tree" features illustrations by Kevin Sanders and Sam Yung. It's published in the United States by Book Writing Cube. It will be on 16 platforms with Global distribution in 4 languages. English, Spanish, German and French. Please visit the website below for more information.
http://www.evergreenchristmastree.com
"Kat Kramer's Films That Change The World"
KNK Productions,Inc/ Stanley Kramer Library
knkproductioninc@cs.com
Office: 747-265-6685
