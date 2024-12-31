Ugly Duckling Announces the Launch of its Color Gel Shades
Los Angeles, CA, December 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ugly Duckling Los Angeles, a leading innovator in hair color technology, announced the launch of its new Color Gel shades. These shades are designed to provide flawless grey coverage for blondes and light-haired individuals. The range includes five shades: 10N (Lightest Blonde), 9N (Very Light Blonde), 8N (Light Blonde), 7N (Medium Blonde), and 6N (Dark Blonde).
Key Features
Superior Grey Coverage: These new Color Gel shades offer exceptional grey coverage, ensuring a natural and seamless blend for all hair types.
Long-Lasting Color: Formulated to provide vibrant, fade-resistant results that maintain their brilliance over time.
Gentle on Hair: The Color Gel formula is enriched with nourishing ingredients such as Bond Protect and Argan Oil to protect and condition the hair during the coloring process and afterwards.
Coverage in just 10 Minutes: Color Gel has been formulated with pigments that process in just 10 minutes on the hair. Meaning that coloring is now faster and easier.
Professional-Grade Results
Hairstylists and colorists will appreciate the precision and reliability of these new shades, allowing them to achieve salon-quality results for their clients. They will also enjoy the faster color processing time. It will allow stylists to do more clients in a day and earn more money. The Color Gel technology ensures even application and consistent color from root to tip even with the reduced application time.
"We're excited to bring these innovative Color Gel shades to market," said Ishan Dutta, CEO of Ugly Duckling. "Our lab has worked tirelessly to develop a product that covers grey hair effectively on blondes - a big problem in salons today. The great thing - which I am particularly proud of - is that it does that in only 10 minutes."
www.uglyducklingcolor.com/shop-now#new-color-gels-flawless-grey-coverage-for-blondes
