ShadowGen to Debut Bandwidth-Efficient Communication Technology at CES 2025
Company to unveil AI-driven system designed to improve bandwidth usage and enhance communication across RF and VoIP platforms.
Las Vegas, NV, January 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ShadowGen will introduce its flagship AI communication platform at CES 2025, a technology that changes the fundamentals of audio transmission to address bandwidth constraints and enhance communication efficiency. The Proof of Concept (POC) system, developed by Founder and CIO Chad Gerber, reduces bandwidth usage by up to 95%, offering a novel approach to RF and VoIP communications.
The system enables efficient and secure transmission of voice and data across cellular, satellite, and other RF systems, alleviating strain on existing infrastructure. With applications in mobile networks, government operations, and national security, ShadowGen’s technology enhances scalability and ensures reliable, secure communications.
“This system represents a paradigm shift in how we think about communication,” said Gerber. “Our goal is to transform how bandwidth is utilized, creating secure, scalable, and low-latency systems that can handle the demands of today’s RF and VoIP networks while preparing for the challenges of tomorrow.”
Participation in the National Science Foundation’s I-Corps program has highlighted ShadowGen’s potential to improve national security communications and satellite data transmission. Federal agencies and industry leaders have expressed strong interest in the technology, recognizing its role in addressing critical bandwidth challenges.
“CES offers us a platform to engage with a broader audience and forge partnerships that will help us maximize this technology’s potential impact,” Gerber added.
About ShadowGen
ShadowGen specializes in developing AI-driven communication technologies that address key challenges in bandwidth efficiency, security, and scalability.
Visit ShadowGen at CES 2025
For more information about ShadowGen or to schedule a meeting at CES, visit contact info@shadowgen.io
The system enables efficient and secure transmission of voice and data across cellular, satellite, and other RF systems, alleviating strain on existing infrastructure. With applications in mobile networks, government operations, and national security, ShadowGen’s technology enhances scalability and ensures reliable, secure communications.
“This system represents a paradigm shift in how we think about communication,” said Gerber. “Our goal is to transform how bandwidth is utilized, creating secure, scalable, and low-latency systems that can handle the demands of today’s RF and VoIP networks while preparing for the challenges of tomorrow.”
Participation in the National Science Foundation’s I-Corps program has highlighted ShadowGen’s potential to improve national security communications and satellite data transmission. Federal agencies and industry leaders have expressed strong interest in the technology, recognizing its role in addressing critical bandwidth challenges.
“CES offers us a platform to engage with a broader audience and forge partnerships that will help us maximize this technology’s potential impact,” Gerber added.
About ShadowGen
ShadowGen specializes in developing AI-driven communication technologies that address key challenges in bandwidth efficiency, security, and scalability.
Visit ShadowGen at CES 2025
For more information about ShadowGen or to schedule a meeting at CES, visit contact info@shadowgen.io
Contact
ShadowGenContact
Julie Gerber
(480) 420-4496
www.shadowgen.io
Julie Gerber
(480) 420-4496
www.shadowgen.io
Categories