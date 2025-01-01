Loveforce International Kicks Off the New Year with Two Romance-Based Songs
Santa Clarita, CA, January 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, January 3, Loveforce International Records will release two new romance-based Digital Music Singles. One is by Billy Ray Charles. The other is by inRchild.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “The Heart Does What It Wants To Do.” It is a Singer-Songwriter, Soul, Soul-Pop genre song. It delivers smooth Synthesizer based instrumentation. It is easy to listen to. Lyrically it is based on the theme of the heart doing what it wants despite all logical intentions.
The New Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled “Booty Duty.” It is a cross between Retro-Soul, Alternative R&B and R&B genres. Lyrically it is about a guy who is in love with a girl and admires the way she dances. The song itself is danceable and its instrumentation is smooth.
“We have two really wonderful songs to kick off the 2025,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “While inRchild’s song is fun, and danceable, the song by Billy Ray Charles is soulful and lyrically philosophical,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
