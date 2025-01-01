Loveforce International Announces Its New January 2025 Digital Music Singles Releases
Loveforce International announces its new Digital Music Singles releases for January 2025.
Santa Clarita, CA, January 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International announces its January 2025 new Digital Music Singles releases. There will be seven different new Digital Music Singles Releases, at least one on every single Friday in January including January 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31.
The seven January releases will be by six different Loveforce International recording artists. The artists will include Honey Davis, Ami Cannon, Anna Hamilton, The Loveforce Collective, inRchild and Billy Ray Charles, twice. The genres of music being released include, Rock, Synth-Pop, Adult Contemporary, Soul and R&B.
“We have a strong line-up of music to usher in the new year,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
