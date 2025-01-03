Author H.N. VanNostrand’s New Book, “RazzBeary Meets Her Family,” is a Charming Tale of a Special Bear Whose Quest for a Sweet Treat Brings Her to Her New Family
Recent release “RazzBeary Meets Her Family” from Page Publishing author H.N. VanNostrand is a captivating story that follows RazzBeary, a special bear who finds herself drawn to a delicious pie that has been set out on the windowsill of a nearby house. As she approaches the pie, RazzBeary meets two young boys who agree to help her steal a slice, and soon finds herself as a part of their family.
Mayfield, NY, January 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- H.N. VanNostrand has completed her new book, “RazzBeary Meets Her Family”: an adorable story of a hungry bear who follows her nose to a fresh pie, only to find herself with a new family that welcomes her into their home with open arms.
“RazzBeary the bear began her day as usual, searching for food,” writes VanNostrand. “She caught a whiff of a delicious aroma from the other side of the woods and decided to follow it, unaware that it would lead her to a home and a family of her own.”
Published by Page Publishing, H.N. VanNostrand’s riveting tale will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers as they follow along on RazzBeary’s adventures to finally have a slice of pie. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring VanNostrand’s story to life, “RazzBeary Meets Her Family” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping them to discover that families can come in all shapes and sizes.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “RazzBeary Meets Her Family” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
