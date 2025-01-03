Author Tammy Morales’s New Book, "Takaya’s Many Hats: Loving Yourself and Others," is a Heartfelt, Charming, and Fun Children’s Story That Uses Faith to Inspire
Recent release “Takaya’s Many Hats: Loving Yourself and Others” from Page Publishing author Tammy Morales encourages compassionate kind friendships, processing feelings, and encouraging children to love themselves and others.
Carson City, NV, January 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tammy Morales, born in the small town of Ukiah, California, has completed her new book, “Takaya’s Many Hats: Loving Yourself and Others”: a wholesome children’s story with a positive message.
Author Tammy Morales was a single parent who graduated high school with a one-year-old child. This led her to seek a college education in child development. She then went on to be a preschool teacher, behavioral specialist, parent advocate, and campus supervisor. She worked with children for ten years, later changing career goals. She achieved her dental assistant degree and most recently completed Reiki 1 and 2 certifications. She has been working on self-love and holistic healing for the last few years. She has wanted to write a children’s book for many years in hopes of making a difference in future generations.
Morales writes, “Our other friend Mattie said, ‘I have one hat, but it’s for the beach and water. It’s my fun time hat. Sometimes I wear it when I’m angry. It helps me remember my fun times so I won’t be angry anymore. I look in the mirror and say I’m happy and healthy. I feel happy when I wear it.’”
Morales continues her story with Takaya’s generosity in gifting one of her favorite hats to a friend in need. She writes, “My heart was so happy. I felt butterflies in my tummy because I gave my hat away. Even though I knew I would miss my hat, I had more hats at home, and I wanted to share my gifts. It made my heart feel so warm. (Acts 20:32–35)”
Published by Page Publishing, Tammy Morales’s adjective tale also introduces the learning of God, prayer, and Bible scripture. Morales encourages readers to have their Bibles handy so they can read the scripture referenced in the book. Be sure to also have your child find all seven hats throughout the book!
Readers who wish to experience this remarkable work can purchase “Takaya’s Many Hats: Loving Yourself and Others” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, Barnes and Noble, ReaderHouse, or Walmart.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
www.pagepublishing.com
