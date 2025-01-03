Author Tammy Morales’s New Book, "Takaya’s Many Hats: Loving Yourself and Others," is a Heartfelt, Charming, and Fun Children’s Story That Uses Faith to Inspire

Recent release “Takaya’s Many Hats: Loving Yourself and Others” from Page Publishing author Tammy Morales encourages compassionate kind friendships, processing feelings, and encouraging children to love themselves and others.