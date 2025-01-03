Author Mary Filshie’s New Book, “Charlie the G.O.A.T.,” is a Charming Story of a Goat Named Charlie Who, Despite Her Challenges, Learns to Love Being a Bit Different

Recent release “Charlie the G.O.A.T.” from Page Publishing author Mary Filshie is an adorable story of Charlie, a young goat who struggles early on in life and is made fun of for her differences by all the other goats on the farm. But when one of their own is in trouble, Charlie is the only one who can step up and save the day.