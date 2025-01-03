Author Mary Filshie’s New Book, “Charlie the G.O.A.T.,” is a Charming Story of a Goat Named Charlie Who, Despite Her Challenges, Learns to Love Being a Bit Different
Recent release “Charlie the G.O.A.T.” from Page Publishing author Mary Filshie is an adorable story of Charlie, a young goat who struggles early on in life and is made fun of for her differences by all the other goats on the farm. But when one of their own is in trouble, Charlie is the only one who can step up and save the day.
Sebastotol, CA, January 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mary Filshie, who lives in Sonoma County, California, with her husband, with whom she shares the duties of running a small farm with many animals, has completed her new book, “Charlie the G.O.A.T.”: a heartfelt story of a goat who, despite her differences, learns to love herself after successfully saving the day.
“‘Charlie the G.O.A.T.’ (‘greatest of all time’) is a story about accepting life’s challenges and living with integrity,” writes Filshie. “Written with gentle humor suitable for all ages. The first in a series of Charlie books to come!”
Published by Page Publishing, Mary Filshie’s riveting tale is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Charlie’s journey to accept the things that make her different. With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Ray Mota, “Charlie the G.O.A.T.” will delight readers of all ages, encouraging them to remember there is always hope for the future no matter what adversities they may be facing.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Charlie the G.O.A.T.” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
