Author Ramone’s New Book, "Decisions of the Heart," Follows a Young Woman Who Must Find a Way to Move Forward as Her Personal Life and Relationship Crumble Around Her

Recent release “Decisions of the Heart” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ramone is a poignant tale that follows Jennifer, a bright young woman who seemingly has it all until her boyfriend begins to pull away, leaving her devastated. Despite this, she must push forward, only to discover a life changing twist of fate waiting for her.