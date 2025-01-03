Author Ramone’s New Book, "Decisions of the Heart," Follows a Young Woman Who Must Find a Way to Move Forward as Her Personal Life and Relationship Crumble Around Her
Recent release “Decisions of the Heart” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ramone is a poignant tale that follows Jennifer, a bright young woman who seemingly has it all until her boyfriend begins to pull away, leaving her devastated. Despite this, she must push forward, only to discover a life changing twist of fate waiting for her.
Chicago, IL, January 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ramone, who was inspired to write after watching countless movies while growing up, has completed his new book, “Decisions of the Heart”: a powerful story that follows a young, career-driven woman who finds her personal life falling apart at the seams. As she tries to hold everything together, she soon discovers that everything is about to change for her, whether she’s prepared for it or not.
“Jennifer, living in a big city, never expects anyone to do anything for her,” writes Ramone. “She is an independent woman. Whenever you see Jennifer, she’s smiling. She only smiles to cover her sadness and depression. Jennifer tries her best to be strong even though she’s fighting an uphill battle with her personal life.
“Jennifer loves her job and her friends; she listens to music sometimes to help take her mind off her worries. She goes to her friends for advice, but sometimes their advice doesn’t prevail. Jennifer has been in a relationship with her boyfriend for a while; she never expected the relationship to go the way it did. The arguments, the fights, the yelling, the screaming, and the tears that may flow from Jennifer’s eyes afterward don’t stop her from doing what she needs to do. She still showers every morning, does laundry, cooks, cleans, gets dressed to go to work, and hangs with her friends when she can.
“Jennifer is a strong woman, but sometimes she needs someone to talk to. Sometimes she gets lonely. Her boyfriend doesn’t pay much attention to her like he used to and doesn’t say sweet things like he used to that most girls like to hear. He doesn’t even give flowers or gifts anymore. Jennifer feels in her heart that something is wrong with the relationship.
“But that doesn’t stop Jennifer from being herself: she goes on with her life and priorities. When she smiles, you can tell when looking into her eyes that something is bothering her. She tries but can’t hide her sadness too well. Jennifer has no idea what’s ahead for her. Something is going to happen, and it’s going to change her life drastically.
“But no one is ever ready when something that is meant to be, or meant to happen, finds them.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ramone’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Jennifer’s journey to discover herself and find a way to continue on with her life as her relationship begins to suffer. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Decisions of the Heart” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, providing hope for a brighter tomorrow no matter how difficult things may seem.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Decisions of the Heart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
