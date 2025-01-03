Author Humayun Kabir’s New Book, "Meditation of Soul," is a Powerful Guide to Help Readers Gain Spiritual and Healing While Forging a Closer Relationship with the Creator
Recent release “Meditation of Soul” from Newman Springs Publishing author Humayun Kabir is an eye-opening and enlightening guide designed to help readers focus on their spiritual health and finding both peace and calmness for the soul. With each chapter, Kabir helps readers gain both insight and control into their spiritual health.
New York, NY, January 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Humayun Kabir has completed his new book, “Meditation of Soul”: an engaging and comprehensive look at how one can gain mastery over their spiritual health, leading to a stronger bond with God and a better understanding of their own self.
In “Meditation of Soul,” author Humayun Kabir offers the tools and steps readers need in order to achieve the benefits of meditation and focusing on their spirituality. Such benefits include peace of soul, mind, and body, healing spiritual disease, and drawing closer to one’s Heavenly Creator.
“The body is a well-suited residence for soul,” writes Kabir. “The soul is a most miraculous creation in our world. It possesses a specially designed subtle body. It remains invisible because it is extremely tiny in size. Whatever its shape and size, it can walk, run, fly, see, hear, speak, and even memorize.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Humayun Kabir’s riveting guide will encourage readers from all walks of life and beliefs to take stock of their soul, allowing for renewal and growth from within. Drawing upon years of personal reflection, observations, and research, Kabir presents “Meditation of Soul” to be the ultimate tool to achieving ultimate spiritual peace and understanding here on Earth.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Meditation of Soul” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
