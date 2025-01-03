Colette Stewart’s New Book, “Joe, the Cow Dog?” is a Charming Tale That Follows a Dog Who, Despite Coming from a Line of Cow Herders, Longs to do Something Different
Doraville, GA, January 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Colette Stewart, a loving wife and mother of two who holds a lifelong passion for animals, has completed her most recent book, “Joe, the Cow Dog?”: a captivating story of a kindhearted dog named Joe who decides to strike out on his own and not follow in his father’s footsteps as a cow herder.
Raised in a small rural town outside of Carthage, Mississippi, author Colette Stewart developed a love and admiration of animals while spending time on her family farm. Today, the author lives in Atlanta, Georgia, with her husband and two sons. Her family still owns their farm, which she often visits and plans to move back to.
“Joe is faced with a dilemma,” writes Colette. “He loves his family but not the family business. He does not want to disappoint his father. What will Joe decide to do? Will he become a part of the family business and be unhappy or tell his father that he wants to do something different? Not doing the family business would make Joe very happy. Let’s read to see what Joe decides.”
Published by Fulton Books, Colette Stewart’s book explores what it means to follow one’s heart, no matter how difficult a task that may seem, as it will ultimately lead to happiness and fulfillment. With colorful and vibrant artwork to bring Colette’s tale to life, “Joe, the Cow Dog?” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to chase after their dreams and embrace who they are.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Joe, the Cow Dog?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
