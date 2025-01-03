Candy Ann Maritato’s New Book, “Rape Corruption-Mob: Survived hell & now I'm back,” is a Powerful Story Based on True Events That Follows One Woman’s Unbelievable Trials
Upton, KY, January 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Candy Ann Maritato, a self-proclaimed professor of the university of hard knocks, has completed her most recent book, “Rape Corruption-Mob: Survived hell & now I'm back”: a gripping and enthralling memoir that follows the author as she recounts the challenges and struggles she was forced to endure, and how she was able to rise above it all to not only survive but thrive.
“The year is 1992; I was twenty-two years old and driving my Camaro. Then all of a sudden, boom! Damn! I had driven off the road,” shares Maritato.
“As I got out of my car, I heard a man’s voice, which drew my eyes to a man on a motorcycle. He seemed so nice and sincere, but his intentions were evil.
“At first, I was broken. How could someone be that evil and how could a judge let someone that evil off that easy! The trauma made me push away from my idyllic life, and I slowly descended into alcoholism, where I met the devil in the form of an ugly little alcoholic who turned out to be the mob boss’s son. He could be so funny and make me laugh, yet he could be so brutal, but I didn’t care because I was damaged goods anyway.
“Knowing when to mind my own business and keeping my mouth shut made me a popular bartender with some of the high-ranking mobsters at a quiet little bar hidden away in a seedy hotel, and having my best friend Alessio in prison—all while struggling with my sobriety.”
Published by Fulton Books, Candy Ann Maritato’s book is a powerful account that will transport readers as they follow the author’s journey, revealing how she managed to take back control of her life from those who used and harmed her for so long.
Deeply personal and candid, Maritato shares her story in the hope of guiding victims to seek help and therapy, while also letting them know that they are not alone.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Rape Corruption-Mob: Survived hell & now I'm back” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
