Linda DeRose-Droubay’s Newly Released “The Vikings Time Travel” is Not Your Typical Viking Tale, But About an Enthralling Journey Through Viking History
“The Vikings Time Travel” from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda DeRose-Droubay is an adventurous tale that transports young readers back in time to experience Viking culture, customs, and life in Denmark’s oldest village.
Banco, VA, January 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Vikings Time Travel” a captivating time-travel adventure that brings Viking history to life, is the creation of published author, Linda DeRose-Droubay.
DeRose-Droubay shares, “Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live as a Viking? Well, two youngsters get an unexpected opportunity to find out! Mysteriously transported to Ribe, the oldest village in Denmark, they find themselves accepted into a clan by the chief and his wife. They experience a Viking’s daily life, from learning skills like training hunting hawks to attending a Viking funeral and various adventures in between.
"Yet, eventually, they long to head home to their family and friends. Their problem now is, how are they going to get back?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda DeRose-Droubay’s new book is an exciting installment to the “Two Blue Rugs” series.
Consumers can purchase “The Vikings Time Travel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Vikings Time Travel,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
