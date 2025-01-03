Renee Boyer’s Newly Released “Boyer’s Barn House in Respecting Leadership” is an Insightful and Heartwarming Story About Respect and Leadership
“Boyer’s Barn House in Respecting Leadership” from Christian Faith Publishing author Renee Boyer is a thoughtful children’s book that teaches valuable lessons about respect, leadership, and handling disappointment with grace. The story emphasizes the importance of showing kindness, politeness, and maintaining a positive attitude, even when things don’t go as expected.
Wabash, IN, January 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Boyer’s Barn House in Respecting Leadership”: a heartwarming tale of how young animal friends learn the power of respect, kindness, and leadership when faced with disappointment. “Boyer’s Barn House in Respecting Leadership” is the creation of published author, Renee Boyer, who was a primary education teacher for over twenty years before transitioning to her current role as an assistant professor for early childhood education at a Christian university. Renee lives with her husband, Brian, in a small farming community in Wabash, Indiana. Together, they raised three sons and a wide range of pets.
Boyer shares, “After one of the Boyer Barn House kiddos receives some disappointing news that seems unfair, the animal friends contemplate how to respond to a basketball coach’s decision and the whole hurtful situation. Why not just give up, fight back, or spread nasty rumors?
“It takes some wise words from Solomon to remind his friends that regardless of whether we think a decision is fair or right, we still need to show respect. Respect means that we accept someone’s decision with an attitude of kindness and politeness, and our behavior and reactions need to match, whether we agree or not. And being a part of a family means we will sometimes laugh together… and cry together… but regardless, we always need to be each other’s number one fan, in a respectful way.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Renee Boyer’s new book is a thoughtful, engaging story for children, teaching the importance of respecting others’ decisions and the value of kindness and support in difficult times.
Consumers can purchase “Boyer’s Barn House in Respecting Leadership” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
