Josie Wheaton’s Newly Released "Billy’s Jesus" is a Heartwarming Tale of Faith and Discovery for Young Readers
“Billy’s Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Josie Wheaton is a touching story about a young boy’s relationship with Jesus, exploring themes of faith, trust, and redemption through a simple yet powerful mistake.
New York, NY, January 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Billy’s Jesus”: a delightful children’s story about faith and learning. “Billy’s Jesus” is the creation of published author, Josie Wheaton, a devoted mom, grandma, and great-grandma who loves Jesus and wants to share that love with the generations to come.
Wheaton shares, “Billy sees God's miracles in everyday things. God’s son Jesus is always with Billy. Until one day a simple mistake causes Billy to think he lost Jesus. What do you think the mistake was? How will he get Jesus back?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Josie Wheaton’s new book brings a simple yet profound story that teaches children the importance of faith and how Jesus is always present, even when we make mistakes.
Consumers can purchase “Billy’s Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Billy’s Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
