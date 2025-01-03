Sherry Borsvold’s Newly Released "Peter Le Frog’s Adventures" is a Whimsical Tale of Love, Music, and Adventure
“Peter Le Frog’s Adventures” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sherry Borsvold is a delightful children’s story that explores themes of love, perseverance, and the power of music through the enchanting journey of a frog on a quest for true love.
St. Cloud, MN, January 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Peter Le Frog’s Adventures”: a charming story about a singing frog who embarks on an adventure to find the source of a beautiful voice. “Peter Le Frog’s Adventures” is the creation of published author, Sherry Borsvold, lives in Minnesota with her husband, Steve; they have three children and nine grandchildren.
Borsvold shares, “Imagine, if you will, that frogs were singing instead of croaking in the summer. That their voices blended or danced with each other and the summer breezes carried them miles away…
“Peter Le Frog loves to sing every night in the summer, and his voice would blend with a female voice; their voices danced through the night. He decides to find that beautiful voice. He gets into a duel to win Jewel’s hand in marriage, and all the preparations for the wedding follow. Jewel finds a treasured gift from her mom, who had passed away when she was a young tadpole.
“There is a plot for revenge because Le Frog de Crab was a sore loser. Jewel receives a poisonous gift, and Peter and the Baron, Jewel’s father, come to the rescue.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sherry Borsvold’s new book is an engaging narrative filled with adventure, friendship, and the importance of standing up for love.
Consumers can purchase “Peter Le Frog’s Adventures” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Peter Le Frog’s Adventures,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
