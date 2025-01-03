Author Richard Dukes’s New Book, "The Forgotten Son," is a Fascinating Novel That Explores the Tumultuous Reunion of a Man with the Son He Never Knew He Had
Recent release “The Forgotten Son” from Newman Springs Publishing author Richard Dukes is a poignant tale set during and after the Vietnam War that follows one man’s unexpected journey when a past love affair with a Vietnamese girl resurfaces, leading to profound changes. This compelling novel delves into themes of love, duty, and the unpredictability of life’s plans.
Vicksburg, MS, January 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Richard Dukes, a graduate of St. Andrews University in Laurinburg, North Carolina, who enjoys playing golf with his friends at Clear Creek CC in Bovina, Mississippi, has completed his new book, “The Forgotten Son”: a gripping tale set during the tumultuous Vietnam War era that explores the complexities of love and duty as one man’s life nearly falls apart after the secrets of his past catch up to him, resulting in an unexpected reunion and a newfound connection.
“This is a story that could have happened and is probably happening as I write this,” writes Dukes. “It takes place during and after the Vietnam War era, a time of successes and failures. Hugh Thornwell went through that struggle in Vietnam, and although not realizing it, he left behind a secret that would one day come back and disrupt his life. You see, he fell in love, at age twenty-two, with a beautiful Vietnamese girl, and this affair would one day come back and change his life.
“Hugh had his whole life planned out, just graduated from LSU, preparing to go to LSU Law School, etc. Well, things don’t always work out the way we plan. He didn’t plan on Vietnam! His draft notice came one week after graduating from LSU, and he could see four years of his life taken from him! ‘What a bummer,’ he thought. After all, he should be proud to serve his country. He was proud, he just didn’t believe in this war. And his story begins!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Richard Dukes’s enthralling tale came to the author throughout his many travels over the course of his career in sales and, after retiring, his wife suggested he finally write his story down. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Forgotten Son” is a compelling page-turner that’s sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, leaving them on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “The Forgotten Son” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
