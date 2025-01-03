Author Richard Dukes’s New Book, "The Forgotten Son," is a Fascinating Novel That Explores the Tumultuous Reunion of a Man with the Son He Never Knew He Had

Recent release “The Forgotten Son” from Newman Springs Publishing author Richard Dukes is a poignant tale set during and after the Vietnam War that follows one man’s unexpected journey when a past love affair with a Vietnamese girl resurfaces, leading to profound changes. This compelling novel delves into themes of love, duty, and the unpredictability of life’s plans.