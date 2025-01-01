"Queer Flourishing" by Dominic Longo Launches January 2025 from Publish Your Purpose

Author, advocate, and Ph.D Dominic Longo will release his new book, "Queer Flourishing" (Publish Your Purpose, 2025, ISBN 979-8-88797-136-0, 979-8-88797-137-7, 979-8-88797-138-4) on New Years Day, January 1st, 2025.