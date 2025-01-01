"Queer Flourishing" by Dominic Longo Launches January 2025 from Publish Your Purpose
Author, advocate, and Ph.D Dominic Longo will release his new book, "Queer Flourishing" (Publish Your Purpose, 2025, ISBN 979-8-88797-136-0, 979-8-88797-137-7, 979-8-88797-138-4) on New Years Day, January 1st, 2025.
Hartford, CT, January 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- "Queer Flourishing" is a field guide for personal growth that extends far beyond “coming out,” offering a resource for readers who yearn to realize their full potential and truly flourish in every aspect of life. Traditional self-help resources often overlook queer lives, assuming a heteronormative perspective that fails to meet the needs of LGBTQ+ readers. This pioneering book delivers personalized guidance that empowers contemporary LGBTQ+ people to live more fully and lead with greater effectiveness.
The author brings queer perspectives to the research on adult development and its map of developmental stages. He highlights ten specific patterns common in queer lives, calling them “queer superpowers.” These superpowers represent adaptive postures and capabilities developed in response to the adversities LGBTQ+ individuals face, such as bullying, shaming, and moral condemnation. Exploring these adaptive postures and patterns helps queer individuals understand their own path of development, gain insights about leading and living well, and avoid pitfalls along the way.
"Queer Flourishing" contends that to grow into highly effective leaders and to live lives of flourishing, queer adults must attend to the woundedness of the most tender and powerful parts of themselves. Therefore, the book emphasizes the importance of a trauma-informed approach to personal growth and leadership development for LGBTQ+ individuals in particular. The author includes for readers many powerful questions to prompt personal reflection and introspection. He also shares the story of his own developmental journey. This approach aims to foster holistic growth, helping readers revive neglected parts of themselves and discover new facets of their identities.
"Queer Flourishing" fills a void in personal development literature by offering a groundbreaking guide to growth and self-mastery specifically for LGBTQ+ adults.
Get your copy of Queer Flourishing at your favorite place to buy books, now available for purchase here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DQ6F2ZG8.
Dominic Longo brings queer perspectives to leadership development and coaching. He founded Flourishing Gays as a social enterprise to create learning experiences that help clients grow into fuller versions of themselves, through special attention to the particularities of queer developmental journeys.
He believes that flourishing is what we are all made for, yet sees how myriad obstacles keep the weird and wonderful potential of every person pushed down in various ways. Dominic understands leadership development as the process of unlocking this potential within all of us to become more fully human and more fully alive.
On his own journey into greater wholeness and flourishing, Dominic's path has traversed scholarly and professional work across the United States, Middle East, and Europe.
Previously, as director of a university center for interreligious dialogue, Dominic supported students, faculty, and staff to bridge differences of culture and worldview. As a management consultant at McKinsey serving clients in the Middle East and the United States, Dominic designed and directed large-scale programs transforming organizational cultures and building capabilities. There he also founded an Employee Resource Group for allies of LGBTQ+ colleagues.
He is a Professional Certified Coach and holds a Ph.D. in Arabic and Islamic Studies from Harvard University. A citizen of the United States and Italy, Dominic grew up in Nebraska and now lives with his partner in New York City.
You can learn more about Dominic and his work at FlourishingGays.com.
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: Wednesday, January 1, 2025, 470 pages, 8.5" x 5.5”, hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$29.95 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-137-7
$49.95 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-136-0
$9.95 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-138-4
