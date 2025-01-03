Author Arlene Bruner’s New Book, "Curtain by the River," Follows One Young Boy’s Adventures Into the Unknown After Stepping Into a Mysterious Curtain of Mist

Recent release “Curtain by the River” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Arlene Bruner is a compelling novel that centers around James, a young boy traveling with his family by wagon train to his new home. But when James is entranced by a beautiful curtain of mist and steps away from his family, he’ll find himself on the adventure of a lifetime into the unknown.