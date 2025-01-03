Author Arlene Bruner’s New Book, "Curtain by the River," Follows One Young Boy’s Adventures Into the Unknown After Stepping Into a Mysterious Curtain of Mist
Recent release “Curtain by the River” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Arlene Bruner is a compelling novel that centers around James, a young boy traveling with his family by wagon train to his new home. But when James is entranced by a beautiful curtain of mist and steps away from his family, he’ll find himself on the adventure of a lifetime into the unknown.
New York, NY, January 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Arlene Bruner, who resides in Alberta, Canada, has completed her new book, “Curtain by the River”: a poignant and captivating tale that follows a young boy who finds himself traversing a mysterious path after getting separated from his family by a wall of mist while journeying to their new homestead.
“A young boy traveled with his family by wagon train to a new home,” writes Bruner. “This was, he thought, the best adventure that he would have in his life—so much to see and every day so much to do. With forty-one wagons on the train, he had no problem having lots of other children to play with except the girls. They were silly, loud, and had dirty little faces.
“He had no idea that his adventures had not yet begun until he walked through the curtain of mist that surrounded him as he headed back to the wagons. This was the beginning of his adventure, the real beginning of his life.
“The sadness, the fear, and, yes, the joy of his journey will keep you on the edge of your seat reading, wanting to know what will come next for James. Take the trip with him into the unknown. Travel with him on his trek into a time and a world beyond the curtain.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Arlene Bruner’s enthralling tale will keep the pages turning as readers follow along on James’s quest to discover where he is and how to return to his family. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Curtain by the River” is sure to delight readers of all ages, delivering a unique coming-of-age story that’s sure to leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Curtain by the River" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“A young boy traveled with his family by wagon train to a new home,” writes Bruner. “This was, he thought, the best adventure that he would have in his life—so much to see and every day so much to do. With forty-one wagons on the train, he had no problem having lots of other children to play with except the girls. They were silly, loud, and had dirty little faces.
“He had no idea that his adventures had not yet begun until he walked through the curtain of mist that surrounded him as he headed back to the wagons. This was the beginning of his adventure, the real beginning of his life.
“The sadness, the fear, and, yes, the joy of his journey will keep you on the edge of your seat reading, wanting to know what will come next for James. Take the trip with him into the unknown. Travel with him on his trek into a time and a world beyond the curtain.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Arlene Bruner’s enthralling tale will keep the pages turning as readers follow along on James’s quest to discover where he is and how to return to his family. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Curtain by the River” is sure to delight readers of all ages, delivering a unique coming-of-age story that’s sure to leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Curtain by the River" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories