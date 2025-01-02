New Audiobook by Aber Stoat Publishing Author Offers Tips for Men Over 50 to Enrich Their Lives Through Hobbies
Carlsbad, CA, January 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Aber Stoat team is thrilled to announce the release of the audiobook version of "Enrich Your Life: Top Hobbies for Men Over 50," by Q.T. Archer. Originally published July of 2024, this inspiring book is now an audiobook available on platforms like Spotify, Google Play, and Nook. More retailers are coming soon.
Skillfully narrated by the talented Duke Holm, this audiobook offers listeners a captivating experience that brings Archer's empowering message to life. Duke’s engaging narration style perfectly complements the book's themes, making it an essential listen for men looking to enrich their lives with new hobbies and experiences.
BookLife calls the book an "Inspiring exhortation for men to lead fulfilling lives at any age." In "Enrich Your Life," Archer encourages listeners to reflect on “those moments of exhilaration when you took a chance, tried something new, and felt truly alive.” This motivational guide is designed to help men over fifty rediscover their passions and embrace exciting new pursuits that can lead to a more fulfilling life.
The audiobook is only available on the following platforms:
· Spotify
· Nook
· Google Play
· Kobo
· Hoopla
· Storytel
About the Author
Q.T. Archer is a lifestyle expert and author passionate about helping people find purpose and joy in their lives. Archer brings a unique perspective to challenges and opportunities, drawing from personal experience and extensive research. With a background spanning various industries, Archer is a lifelong learner and adventure enthusiast. When not writing or exploring new hobbies, Archer can be found tending to their vegetable garden or planning outdoor excursions.
About the Narrator
John Wayne "Duke" Holm is a professional voice-over actor. He is a native of Lewiston, Maine, and has been working in the audio/video industry for ten years. He has done work for John Deere, Bayer, Amazon, Zeiss, and many more. Duke’s voice is versatile while also clear, smooth, and intelligent.
For more information about the audiobook "Enrich Your Life: Top Hobbies for Men Over 50" and to listen today, please visit Aber Stoat Publishing here.
Mandy Parrey
619-752-4977
aberstoatpublishing.com/
text or e-mail
