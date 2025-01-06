Author Nathan Stevens’s New Book, "Cadabrah’s Mischief," is a Thrilling Intergalactic Novel That Takes Readers on an Unforgettable Journey in Another Dimension
Recent release “Cadabrah’s Mischief” from Page Publishing author Nathan Stevens takes readers to Planet Qjuunn of the fifth dimension, a desolate, sebaceous orb, twice the size of Cadabrah's once familiar Earth.
Paso Robles, CA, January 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nathan Stevens, author of “Cadabrah’s Shadows,” has completed his new book, “Cadabrah’s Mischief”: an interdimensional space adventure.
Upon Cadabrah's exhausted landing on Qjuunn, she seeks the aid of anyone or anything. With that "in mind," she becomes familiar with the entity, Mathedem, (number two in the hierarchy). Number one is an arrogant, toxic anarchist known as The Lehrer.
There are no signs of water, moisture, wind, or clouds on Qjuunn. This subject brought Mathedem to wonder about such things.
Mathedem becomes even more deeply interested in the fact that Cadabrah still possesses all her faculties including memories, making an interesting complication. Cadabrah "knows" that The Lehrer is a problem; a problem she intends to solve.
Author Nathan Stevens writes, “On with your excursion here; you must imagine the dark breadth of this place. Qjuunn is nearly twice the size of your young, Earthly address, and those waters! You must describe them for me when you are settled here! It has been shared that there looming above us are two small, you would refer to them as moons above, our Qjuunn. They have a strange effect on this megalithic moor of ours. I will fill you in, with depth in good time. Next, I find it necessary for you to imagine our ‘streams,’ or ‘sulci’: very deep streams of consciousness, there is no water here, or wind, or precipitation.”
Published by Page Publishing, Nathan Stevens’s immersive tale invites readers to journey alongside Cadabrah as she fights to retain her memories.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase “Cadabrah’s Mischief” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Upon Cadabrah's exhausted landing on Qjuunn, she seeks the aid of anyone or anything. With that "in mind," she becomes familiar with the entity, Mathedem, (number two in the hierarchy). Number one is an arrogant, toxic anarchist known as The Lehrer.
There are no signs of water, moisture, wind, or clouds on Qjuunn. This subject brought Mathedem to wonder about such things.
Mathedem becomes even more deeply interested in the fact that Cadabrah still possesses all her faculties including memories, making an interesting complication. Cadabrah "knows" that The Lehrer is a problem; a problem she intends to solve.
Author Nathan Stevens writes, “On with your excursion here; you must imagine the dark breadth of this place. Qjuunn is nearly twice the size of your young, Earthly address, and those waters! You must describe them for me when you are settled here! It has been shared that there looming above us are two small, you would refer to them as moons above, our Qjuunn. They have a strange effect on this megalithic moor of ours. I will fill you in, with depth in good time. Next, I find it necessary for you to imagine our ‘streams,’ or ‘sulci’: very deep streams of consciousness, there is no water here, or wind, or precipitation.”
Published by Page Publishing, Nathan Stevens’s immersive tale invites readers to journey alongside Cadabrah as she fights to retain her memories.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase “Cadabrah’s Mischief” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories