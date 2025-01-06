Author Nathan Stevens’s New Book, "Cadabrah’s Mischief," is a Thrilling Intergalactic Novel That Takes Readers on an Unforgettable Journey in Another Dimension

Recent release “Cadabrah’s Mischief” from Page Publishing author Nathan Stevens takes readers to Planet Qjuunn of the fifth dimension, a desolate, sebaceous orb, twice the size of Cadabrah's once familiar Earth.