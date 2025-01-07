Author Ayres Gipson’s New Book, "I Want to Go Home," is a Powerful Memoir Revealing How the Author, After Years of Pain & Struggling, Overcame the Vice of Drug Addiction
Recent release “I Want to Go Home” from Page Publishing author Ayres Gipson is a poignant and thought-provoking memoir that documents how the author’s life was nearly ruined by drug addiction, leading him to the brink of self-destruction. Through his own experiences, Ayres now shares his own solution to the drug and housing crisis plaguing the nation.
Seattle, WA, January 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ayres Gipson has completed his new book, “I Want to Go Home”: a gripping and eye-opening autobiographical account that documents the trials endured by the author, focusing on his struggles with drug addiction and how, through the love of those around him and his relationship with the Lord, he managed to overcome it all and take back control of his life.
“Two of society’s biggest problems are illegal drug addiction and unconventional housing,” writes Gipson. “Through my experience, I have solutions for both of these problems.
“Spiritualism is talked about, which is an asset toward the solution. Righteousness improved my productivity. As adults, I write that we are all responsible for our own destiny.
“This book tells of how I achieved success in a society full of deterrents. Enjoy!”
Published by Page Publishing, Ayres Gipson’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow the author’s journey from rock bottom to attaining his goals in living a life free from the addictive shadow of drugs. Drawing upon these experiences, Gipson shares his story in the hope of helping others who are facing the same challenges, helping them to see there is always a light at the end of the tunnel, no matter how dark things might seem to be.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “I Want to Go Home” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Two of society’s biggest problems are illegal drug addiction and unconventional housing,” writes Gipson. “Through my experience, I have solutions for both of these problems.
“Spiritualism is talked about, which is an asset toward the solution. Righteousness improved my productivity. As adults, I write that we are all responsible for our own destiny.
“This book tells of how I achieved success in a society full of deterrents. Enjoy!”
Published by Page Publishing, Ayres Gipson’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow the author’s journey from rock bottom to attaining his goals in living a life free from the addictive shadow of drugs. Drawing upon these experiences, Gipson shares his story in the hope of helping others who are facing the same challenges, helping them to see there is always a light at the end of the tunnel, no matter how dark things might seem to be.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “I Want to Go Home” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories