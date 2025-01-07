Author Ayres Gipson’s New Book, "I Want to Go Home," is a Powerful Memoir Revealing How the Author, After Years of Pain & Struggling, Overcame the Vice of Drug Addiction

Recent release “I Want to Go Home” from Page Publishing author Ayres Gipson is a poignant and thought-provoking memoir that documents how the author’s life was nearly ruined by drug addiction, leading him to the brink of self-destruction. Through his own experiences, Ayres now shares his own solution to the drug and housing crisis plaguing the nation.