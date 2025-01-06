Author Ronald A. Busse’s New Book, “Where Is the Beach?” is Captivating Story of an Adventurous Pup Who Goes Off in Search of the Beach in a Hot-Air Balloon

Recent release “Where Is the Beach?” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ronald A. Busse is a delightful tale that invites young readers to follow along on the escapades of Puppy, who sets out to find the beach. After becoming puzzled by the similarities between the beach and other landscapes, Puppy must use the help of his new friends to find his way.