Author Ronald A. Busse’s New Book, “Where Is the Beach?” is Captivating Story of an Adventurous Pup Who Goes Off in Search of the Beach in a Hot-Air Balloon
Recent release “Where Is the Beach?” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ronald A. Busse is a delightful tale that invites young readers to follow along on the escapades of Puppy, who sets out to find the beach. After becoming puzzled by the similarities between the beach and other landscapes, Puppy must use the help of his new friends to find his way.
Denver, CO, January 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ronald A. Busse, a professional poet whose work has been previously nominated for an Elgin Award by the Science Fiction & Fantasy Poetry Association, has completed his new book, “Where Is the Beach?”: a charming tale that follows a curious puppy as he searches for the beach in a hot air balloon, but finds himself mixing up the beach with other types of landscapes.
“Join Puppy in a hot-air balloon adventure!” writes Busse. “In his quest to find the beach, Puppy has a little trouble telling the differences between a beach, a desert, and a pond. What he thinks may be the beach may not be. A little help and guidance from some kind new friends he meets along his journey make finding the beach easier. And Puppy discovers new places and learns more and more as he gets closer, but the question remains: where is the beach?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ronald A. Busse’s riveting story is the author’s debut children’s picture book and was inspired by a long-standing idea he had of comparing the beach to a desert, which soon “ballooned” into a rollicking tale of adventure. Through Puppy’s journey, readers of all ages will find inspiration to embrace curiosity, seek guidance, and cherish the joy of discovery.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Where Is the Beach?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
