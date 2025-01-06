Branko Franovick’s New Book, "The Journey of My Life," a Poignant Record of the Author’s Lifelong Memories in Overcoming Struggles and Obstacles to Achieve a Better Life
Bethesda, MD, January 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Branko Franovick, a native of Montenegro who served in the US Armed Forces, has completed his most recent book, “The Journey of My Life”: a heartfelt and compelling memoir that documents the author’s path towards his own American dream, revealing the struggles and trials he faced alongside his enduring love of country, family, and friends who supported him every step of the way.
In “The Journey of My Life,” author Branko Franovick describes his struggle and courage to overcome all the obstacles from his birth in a small village in war-torn Yugoslavia (today’s Montenegro) during World War II through the golden years of retirement in the United States of America.
Franovick’s story is unique, revealing the emotional connections the author formed throughout his life, from immigrating to the United States of America, serving in the Armed Forces, getting educated, and pursuing an amazing career. He was always a very proud immigrant, appreciative of all the opportunities given to him through his employment years to provide a better life for him and his family.
Published by Fulton Books, Branko Franovick’s book is a stirring memoir that promises to transport readers as they follow in the author’s footsteps, discovering his journey from humble beginnings to achieving his dreams in this epitome of the immigrant’s journey. Poignant and emotionally candid, “The Journey of My Life” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, revealing the courage and strength of every immigrant who has chased after the American Dream.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “The Journey of My Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
In “The Journey of My Life,” author Branko Franovick describes his struggle and courage to overcome all the obstacles from his birth in a small village in war-torn Yugoslavia (today’s Montenegro) during World War II through the golden years of retirement in the United States of America.
Franovick’s story is unique, revealing the emotional connections the author formed throughout his life, from immigrating to the United States of America, serving in the Armed Forces, getting educated, and pursuing an amazing career. He was always a very proud immigrant, appreciative of all the opportunities given to him through his employment years to provide a better life for him and his family.
Published by Fulton Books, Branko Franovick’s book is a stirring memoir that promises to transport readers as they follow in the author’s footsteps, discovering his journey from humble beginnings to achieving his dreams in this epitome of the immigrant’s journey. Poignant and emotionally candid, “The Journey of My Life” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, revealing the courage and strength of every immigrant who has chased after the American Dream.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “The Journey of My Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories